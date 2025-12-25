All 7 Actors Who’ve Played Dumbledore In Harry Potter Adaptations

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore looms large over the Wizarding World. From the moment he appears in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’s first chapter, his brilliance is evident, if not without its eccentricities. The greatest living wizard with a fondness for sweets, author J.K. Rowling expanded Dumbledore across the series, taking him from gentle headmaster to mastermind strategist, with many multitudes and a few secrets.

Wise and whimsical, intimidating and vulnerable, noble and flawed, Dumbledore’s translation from page to screen leaves lots of room for interpretation. Over the years, several incredible actors have had the opportunity to manifest their own version of Dumbledore in front of the camera. Each performer has brought an entirely different aura and approach to Albus, highlighting a different facet of one of the franchise’s most complex and beloved characters.

Honourable Mentions – Stephen Fry & Hugh Laurie

Stephen Fry technically played Dumbledore in the first adaptation of Harry Potter – the audiobooks. He narrated the entire series starting in 1999, giving voice to each of the characters. Over a quarter of a century later, former House lead and Fry’s Blackadder costar (and close friend) Hugh Laurie joined the Dumbledore club in 2025. He plays Dumbledore in Audible’s full-cast reading of all 7 books of the Harry Potter series.

1) Richard Harris

Warner Bros.

Richard Harris was our first Dumbledore and features in both Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets. His interpretation set the bar high, giving audiences their first live image of the character and perfectly embodying the wizard’s quirks. Harris’ Dumbledore was calm, whimsical, and grandfatherly, with a soft vocal delivery, twinkling eyes, and hits like “Alas… earwax.” His gentleness matched the tone of the early installments, which leaned into the fairytale-esque wonder of Harry’s first adventures. Sadly, Harris passed away in 2002, requiring a recast, but his legacy as the funny, serene early-era Dumbledore lives on in the first two films, which are rewatched by millions of fans every year.

2) Michael Gambon

Warner Bros.

After Harris’ death, Michael Gambon stepped in, beginning with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and he brought a different, but necessary, version to the screen. Gambon’s Dumbledore was rougher around the edges, with a more commanding energy and sense of urgency that escalated with the increasingly high-stakes plots. While he could still turn on the charm and whimsy, it’s especially hard to imagine some of the darker moments, like the battle with Voldemort at the Ministry or the epic cave sequence in Half-Blood Prince, without Gambon in the role. We also have him to thank for the “Dumbledore asked calmly” meme, given that his delivery in Goblet of Fire was decidedly un-calm. Taking on the more mysterious and powerful sides of Dumbledore from the mid-series onward, Gambon captured the burden of leadership during the war and the moral complexity of Dumbledore’s past and present.

3) Toby Regbo

warner bros.

Perhaps the actor on this list least associated with the legendary wizard, Toby Regbo actually made his first appearance as young Albus in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, popping up in a photo from Dumbledore’s teen years. Though uncredited and seen only briefly, this was technically the first on-screen portrayal of young Dumbledore, and it made Regbo the third actor to appear as the character in the original films. Regbo later reprised his role more substantially in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he appeared during flashbacks of Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s past. Though still limited, his scenes are still the earliest glimpses of the character we’ve ever gotten on screen, and our only real taste of his idealistic youth.

4) Jude Law

Warner Bros.

Expanding on the wizard’s middle-aged era, Jude Law stars as Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts spinoff films Crimes of Grindelwald and Secrets of Dumbledore. Law’s portrayal captured the character during what is perhaps his most morally grey era, depicting him as the hidden architect working behind the scenes while refusing to confront Grindelwald directly, bound by the blood pact. His Dumbledore is charming, stylish, sharp-tongued, and still carrying the emotional baggage of his past. Though the Fantastic Beasts films remain divisive among Potterheads, Law’s performance was praised for adding a much-needed charisma to the character’s complex backstory, embodying the Dumbledore who is still on his way to becoming the leader we later meet at Hogwarts.

5) John Lithgow

Focus Features

The next actor to step up to the plate will be John Lithgow, who’s been cast as Dumbledore in the upcoming HBO Max Harry Potter reboot series. While a few early reactions raised concerns about his not being British, the overall response has been excitement from fans, thanks to Lithgow’s reputation as a formidable and versatile talent. The actor’s long career includes memorable performances in The Crown, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Dexter, recent Oscar-winner Conclave, and dozens of other acclaimed film and stage roles. His ability to give off both warmth and authority means he might even be able to deliver a Dumbledore closer to the novels’ original tone. As the new series is poised to adapt the books in greater detail, Lithgow’s portrayal may become the most complex, changing, and faithful version of the wizard yet… as long as he can nail the accent.

