Supergirl’s 5 Most Dangerous Villains, Ranked By Threat Level

Supergirl is coming to theaters in her own movie in 2026, and the first trailer shows a lot about what fans can expect from the upcoming DCU release. This film will follow the storyline from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, with Supergirl offering to help a young girl named Ruthye. This means the villain will be Krem of the Yellow, as Ruthye wants revenge against him for the death of her father. While this makes him one of Supergirl’s most notable villains, he is just one of several for the Woman of Tomorrow in DC Comics.

From Krem of the Yellow to villains who have made her life a living hell more than once, here are Supergirl’s most dangerous villains, ranked.

5) Krem of the Yellow

Krem of the Yellow is who the DCU is bringing in to be Supergirl’s first villain in the new generation of DC movies. He is a mercenary who murdered Rythye’s father, causing the girl to hire a bounty hunter to kill him. When he came for Ruthye, he took down Supergirl and Krypto, thanks to the lack of a yellow sun on the planet, and then joined forces with Barbond’s Brigands, who were attacking planets and committing genocide, making him even more powerful.

Krem almost killed Krypto in the story, and he gave Supergirl all she could handle, almost killing her when he sent her to a plant with a Krytonian sun and dangerous monsters. However, he needed these tricks and the Brigands to have a chance against Supergirl, and without them, he wouldn’t match up to her deadliest villains.

4) Emerald Empress

The Emerald Empress is an alien named Sarya from the planet Venegar. She started as a hero, recruited by Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heroes to best the Sun-Eater. However, once the threat was finished, she turned evil and formed the Fatal Five, a group that included Tharok, Validus, Mano, and the Persuader. When Tharok died, Sarya decided she was going to conquer the universe.

When she launched an attack on a Legion cruiser, Supergirl was there, and this led them into battle. Over time, she learned that Supergirl was the one who was fated to destroy her, so she set out to recreate the Fatal Five to kill Supergirl before this could happen. The Emerald Empress has no superhuman powers on her own. Still, she possesses the Emerald Eye of Ekron, which is a mystical item she can mentally control that can shoot energy blasts, allow her to fly, and even survive in space.

3) Superwoman

There have been several different people who took on the name Superwoman in DC Comics, but this version is Lucy Lane, the younger sister of Lois Lane. She became Superwoman during the War of the Superman because she wanted to escape her sister’s shadow, and she took on this role working for her father, General Samuel Lane.

She ended up pretending to be a Kryptonian and infiltrated New Krypton, and she had powers thanks to magic that duplicated the abilities of a Kryptonian, while also protecting her from Kryptonite poisoning. However, Lucy began to get out of control and committed several murders, which brought this to Supergirl’s attention. Superwoman’s powers all come from her suit, so when Supergirl damaged the suit, she was able to win, but it took a lot of effort.

2) Reign

Reign is a Supergirl villain people might recognize since she appeared in the Supergirl TV series in the Arrowverse. In DC Comics, Reign is a biological weapon created on Krypton known as a Worldkiller. She was one of five of the Worldkillers who survived Krypton’s destruction, and they wandered the galaxy looking for the reason they were created.

Reign made her debut in Supergirl Vol. 6 #5 in 2012. Reign found Supergirl while still searching for Krypton. She followed Supergirl to the remains of Argo City and almost killed her when she couldn’t get any information about her creation. She went to Earth to conquer that planet, and Supergirl arrived and fought Reign and her fellow Worldkillers. Neither Reign nor Supergirl could beat the other, and Reign eventually left, swearing to return one day to finish the battle.

1) Brainiac

Brainiac is a Superman villain, but in the New Earth era of DC Comics, he had a lot to do with Supergirl as well. This is because Brainiac captured the city of Kandor and kept it in his collection. In fact, it was Supergirl who revealed to Superman what Brainiac really was. For most of DC Comics, Superman was only fighting probes and experiments of Brainiac, while the real Brainiac was sleeping in a bio-shell for over 300 years.

Supergirl and Superman worked together to fight Brainiac to free Kandor from his control, and all this led to the creation of New Krypton in DC Comics. With Brainiac such an instrumental part of holding down Supergirl’s home city, this made him easily the most powerful and deadliest villain Supergirl ever had to face. It took Supergirl, Superman, the Legion of Super-Heroes, and General Zod to finally stop Brainiac in the end.

