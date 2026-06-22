7 Great Recent Movies Hidden on Netflix Now

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services, and with so much content on the platform, it’s easy to miss these seven great recent movies that are hiding there. Netflix is full of Netflix Original movies as well as acquired content, with the platform cycling many of its movies each month. As of June 2026, there is a pretty great selection of features available to stream, including these seven.

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All of these movies have been released in the past five years, meaning that they are from 2022 onward. None of them are Netflix Originals, with all seven films getting theatrical releases. These movies won’t stay on Netflix forever, so you should check them out now while you have the chance

7) The Iron Claw

Directed by Sean Durkin, 2023’s The Iron Claw tells the true story of the Von Erichs brothers, professional wrestlers who were pressured by their father to become superstars throughout the 1980s. The tragic wrestling movie is one of the most heart-wrenching films in recent years, so if you like sports dramas, you should definitely check it out. The film was critically acclaimed upon its release, especially for its performances from stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson.

6) Godzilla Minus One

There have been dozens of Godzilla movies throughout the years, but the best one in decades is easily 2023’s Godzilla Minus One. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film is set in Japan in the aftermath of World War II. It follows a deserter kamakazie pilot who decides that the threat of Godzilla is his chance to redeem his supposed act of cowardice during the war. As the atomic threat approaches the coast of Tokyo, the country must come together to defeat the iconic kaiju.

Godzilla Minus One was absolutely incredible, with it finally finding the perfect balance between its monster action and human narratives. The film features some of the most compelling characters in Godzilla history, and as a stand-alone film, it is the perfect entry point for new Godzilla fans. Plus, a sequel is in development, meaning that viewers can use Netflix to catch up ahead of Godzilla Minus Zero‘s release.

5) Bugonia

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Bugonia was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2026, and the sci-fi thriller is now streaming on Netflix. Director Yorgos Lanthimos’ remake of 2003’s Save the Green Planet! tells the story of two conspiracy obsessed brothers who kidnap a powerful pharmecudical CEO, believing that she is secretly an alien. At the , Bugonia was nominated for Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Picture, and if you haven’t seen it, this proves that you should check it out.

4) Anatomy of a Fall

2023’s Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet, is a crime thriller that follows a police investigation into the death of a man in the French Alps. His body is found dead outside of a chalet window, and while it seems like it it could be suicide, some suspect that his wife Sandra murdered him. The mystery quickly turns into a compelling legal drama, with it containing some of the best dialogue of the decade. The film won Best Original Screenplay at the 2024 Academy Awards, and it was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Film Editing.

3) BlackBerry

In the early 2020s, there was a strange string of feature releases about the development of popular products. However, the best by far is now on Netflix: 2023’s BlackBerry. The film chronicles the rise and fall of the BlackBerry cell phone, with Glenn Howerton, Jay Baruchel, and actor/director Matt Johnson portraying some of the key figures in the company’s development. The movie is masterfully edited and shot, and is a great pick for viewers with nostalgia for the 2000s.

2) 28 Years Later

28 Days Later is one of the most iconic movie of all time, and director Danny Boyle returned to the franchise in 2025 for a legacy sequel titled 28 Years Later. The film is set nearly three decades after the initial Rage Virus outbreak, exploring how society has developed on the quarantined, zombie-infested British Isles. The movie is incredibly introspective and acts as a beautiful exploration of death. Plus, it has some of the best cinematography of the decade, and the score by Young Fathers is exceptional.

1) Nope

Jordan Peele is one of the most beloved directors of the modern day, and his third film Nope can finally be experienced on Netflix. The 2022 horror film follow two siblings who believe that they have discovered a UFO above their horse ranch. So, they attempt to make money off of it. Nope is one of the most thematically rich movies of the past few decades, with it elevating its alien concept into something that is still being dissected today. Nope is arguably Peele’s best movie, and everyone needs to see it while they can.