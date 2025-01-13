10 Best Netflix Movies You’ve Never Even Heard Of

Netflix‘s extensive library of movies is home to a multitude of outstanding titles that have flown under the radar. With the streaming model of film distribution growing increasingly popular, it’s difficult to remain in-the-know about new releases. Over its near two decades of operation, Netflix has amassed hidden gems from all genres, including horror, historical drama, science fiction, and biopics. So, before checking out all the new arrivals on the streaming service, it would be well worth looking back at these 10 titles, which represent the best movies that casual audiences may not have ever heard of.

The Wonder

Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder chronicles the story of a nurse who tends to a young girl whose relatives claim has miraculously survived for months without food in 1860s Ireland. Released on Netflix in 2022, The Wonder received mostly positive reviews, scoring 85% among Rotten Tomatoes critics. The film’s cast also includes Tom Burke, Kíla Lord Cassidy, and Niamh Algar.

Society of the Snow

The 2023 Spanish language film Society of the Snow is based on true events involving the 1972 Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 that crashed in the Andes mountains while flying a rugby team to Chile. Directed by J.A. Bayona, Society of the Snow details the players’ grueling battle for survival in unfathomable conditions. The movie earned a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Woman of the Hour

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut Woman of the Hour arrived on Netflix in 2023. In the film, Kendrick stars as Sheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles. Based on a true story, Sheryl goes on a popular dating TV show and unexpectedly meets a serial killer. Rotten Tomatoes critics gave Woman of the Hour a 91% approval rating. The movie also features Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, and Nicolette Robinson.

Atlantics

French filmmaker Mati Diop’s Atlantics is an equally entertaining and important work. The 2019 movie stars Mama Sané as Ada, a young Senegalese woman arranged to marry a rich man despite being in love with a construction worker named Souleiman (Ibrahima Traoré). Ada and Souleiman are torn apart when the latter goes missing at sea while attempting to migrate. With plenty of mysterious elements, Atlantics is well worth watching. The film earned a lofty score of 85 on Metacritic.

Dolemite Is My Name

Released on Netflix in 2019, Dolemite Is My Name tells the real-life tale of entertainment pioneer Rudy Ray Moore, featuring Eddie Murphy in the lead role. Helmed by Craig Brewer, the movie’s star-studded cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Snoop Dogg, and Chris Rock. Dolemite Is My Name received a 97% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

His House

2020’s His House is a gripping psychological horror film certain to give audiences nightmares. Directed by Remi Weekes in his feature-length directorial debut, His House follows a South Sudanese refugee couple who arrive in England and uncover an unspeakable evil residing in their new town. The movie stars Sope Dirisu, Wunmi Mosaku, Malaika Wakoli-Abigaba, Matt Smith, and Javier Botet. His House has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Directed by and starring Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version hit Netflix in 2020. The movie’s storyline revolves around a struggling New York City playwright who embarks on a hip-hop career to finally achieve her breakthrough in entertainment before she turns 40. Receiving a near-flawless Rotten Tomatoes score of 99%, The Forty-Year-Old Version makes a pleasantly entertaining watch thanks to its comedic and musical characteristics.

Mudbound

2017’s Mudbound, directed by Dee Rees, presents the engaging story of a pair of returning World War II soldiers who encounter racism in rural Mississippi as they re-adjust to civilian life. The acclaimed film, which has a Metacritic rating of 85, features Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan, Jonathan Banks, Garrett Hedlund, and many more in its cast.

1922

Netflix’s film adaptation of the Stephen King novella 1922 surprisingly flew under the radar. The plot follows a rancher who convinces his son to assist in the murder of his wife for financial gain. Released in 2017, the movie stars Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, and Kaitlyn Bernard. 1922‘s positive reception landed it a 92% Rotten Tomatoes approval score.

I Am Mother

The 2019 film I Am Mother remains a largely unnoticed sci-fi gem on Netflix. Its storyline involves a teenage girl raised by a robot in a distant future following humanity’s extinction. Directed by Grant Sputore and starring Rose Byrne, Luke Hawker, Talia Sturzaker, Clara Rugaard, and Hillary Swank, I Am Mother holds an impressive 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes.