The Oscars 2026: Every Winner, Every Shock & Every Snub (Updated LIVE)

This year’s Oscars are here, with the narrative shaped mostly by the battle between Ryan Coogler’s Sinners (16 nominations) and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another (13 nominations). A battle of populism and genre, with the chance to make history, and Anderson’s long-awaited victory after multiple nominations. Once more, Conan O’Brien hosts, with an incredible opening sequence that saw him invade all of the major nominated movies (including KPop Demon Hunters), while dressed as Amy Madigan’s Aunt Gladys from Weapons.
Videos by ComicBook.com
We’ll be updating the results throughout the ceremony for all 24 categories, with a reminder of all of the nominations. Here’s every winner in every category, all the nominees, and some commentary on the biggest wins, snubs, and shocks, starting with Best Supporting Actress, right through to Best Film. But first, here’s the opening sequence:
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
As expected by all of the market commentary (if not the general public, who may have felt more drawn to Wunmi Mosaku), even in a strong field, Amy Madigan won her second Oscar, 40 years after her first win for Twice in a Lifetime. She proclaimed herself both flummoxed and overwhelmed, but her transformative role as the cartoonish villain of Weapons was easily one of the year’s highlights.
Best Animated Feature Film
- WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
- Arco
- Elio
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
The biggest animated movie phenomenon of the year wins, despite Zootopia 2’s incredible box office performance. Rightly, I might add. First aggressive “wrap it up” music during the speeches of the night, which is painfully ironic given the message of the movie about getting your voice out.
Best Animated Short Film
- WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Costume Design
- WINNER: Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott
- Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners – Ruth E. Carter
Another frontrunner wins as Kate Hawley takes the win for Frankenstein, which should win all of the art awards, if there’s any justice. Speaking of which…
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- WINNER: Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
If Frankenstein hadn’t won, you’d think Jacob Elordi, who went through 11 hours of makeup each day (sometimes overnight) might have been somewhat annoyed. In total, according to winner, Mike Hill, that’s over 400 hours.
Best Casting
- WINNER: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
- Hamnet – Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
- The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners – Francine Maisler
A first-time award, which took way too long to be added, the Achievement in Casting was presented by five hosts from each of the nominated films – Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chase Infiniti, Wagner Moura, and Delroy Lindo. A tough category (and a hard one to really gauge from a layman’s perspective, given we don’t really get to see what casting directors do), one by the excellent One Battle After Another.
Best Live Action Short Film – SHOCKER!
- WINNERS: The Singers & Two People Exchanging Saliva
- Butcher’s Stain
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- A Friend of Dorothy
In only the seventh time in Oscars history ever, a tie (not the fourth time as was wrongly said on stage)! The Singers wins alongside the delightfully named Two People Exchanging Saliva.
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
A no-show by winner Sean Penn, so Kieran Culkin takes it home for him. Again, not a shock, despite the popularity of Delroy Lindo as a nominee. Jacob Elordi had been a frontrunner for some time, but Penn’s powerhouse, Vince McMahon-like performance as the One Battle After Another villain is a fitting win.
Best Adapted Screenplay
- WINNER: TBC
- Bugonia – Will Tracy
- Frankenstein – Guillermo Del Toro
- Hamnet – Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao
- One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best Original Screenplay
- WINNER: TBC
- Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best Picture
- WINNER: TBC
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Actor
- WINNER: TBC
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- WINNER: TBC
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Director
- WINNER: TBC
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Original Score
- WINNER: TBC
- Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet – Max Richter
- One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners – Ludwig Göransson
Best Original Song
- WINNER: TBC
- “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
- “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” from Sinners
- “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
- “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Best Documentary Feature Film
- WINNER: TBC
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short Film
- WINNER: TBC
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’
- The Devil is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best International Feature Film
- WINNER: TBC
- Brazil, The Secret Agent
- France, It Was Just an Accident
- Norway, Sentimental Value
- Spain, Sirât
- Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Production Design
- WINNER: TBC
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Film Editing
- WINNER: TBC
- F1 – Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners – Michael P. Shawver
Best Sound
- WINNER: TBC
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best Visual Effects
- WINNER: TBC
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- WINNER: TBC
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!