The Oscars 2026: Every Winner, Every Shock & Every Snub (Updated LIVE)

This year’s Oscars are here, with the narrative shaped mostly by the battle between Ryan Coogler’s Sinners (16 nominations) and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another (13 nominations). A battle of populism and genre, with the chance to make history, and Anderson’s long-awaited victory after multiple nominations. Once more, Conan O’Brien hosts, with an incredible opening sequence that saw him invade all of the major nominated movies (including KPop Demon Hunters), while dressed as Amy Madigan’s Aunt Gladys from Weapons.

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We’ll be updating the results throughout the ceremony for all 24 categories, with a reminder of all of the nominations. Here’s every winner in every category, all the nominees, and some commentary on the biggest wins, snubs, and shocks, starting with Best Supporting Actress, right through to Best Film. But first, here’s the opening sequence:

I needed almost no makeup to play Aunt Gladys. #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/nBaxh7aZnP — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 15, 2026

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

As expected by all of the market commentary (if not the general public, who may have felt more drawn to Wunmi Mosaku), even in a strong field, Amy Madigan won her second Oscar, 40 years after her first win for Twice in a Lifetime. She proclaimed herself both flummoxed and overwhelmed, but her transformative role as the cartoonish villain of Weapons was easily one of the year’s highlights.

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

The biggest animated movie phenomenon of the year wins, despite Zootopia 2’s incredible box office performance. Rightly, I might add. First aggressive “wrap it up” music during the speeches of the night, which is painfully ironic given the message of the movie about getting your voice out.

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott

Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners – Ruth E. Carter

Another frontrunner wins as Kate Hawley takes the win for Frankenstein, which should win all of the art awards, if there’s any justice. Speaking of which…

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

If Frankenstein hadn’t won, you’d think Jacob Elordi, who went through 11 hours of makeup each day (sometimes overnight) might have been somewhat annoyed. In total, according to winner, Mike Hill, that’s over 400 hours.

Best Casting

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

Hamnet – Nina Gold

Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti

The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

Sinners – Francine Maisler

A first-time award, which took way too long to be added, the Achievement in Casting was presented by five hosts from each of the nominated films – Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chase Infiniti, Wagner Moura, and Delroy Lindo. A tough category (and a hard one to really gauge from a layman’s perspective, given we don’t really get to see what casting directors do), one by the excellent One Battle After Another.

Best Live Action Short Film – SHOCKER!

WINNERS: The Singers & Two People Exchanging Saliva

Butcher’s Stain

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

A Friend of Dorothy

In only the seventh time in Oscars history ever, a tie (not the fourth time as was wrongly said on stage)! The Singers wins alongside the delightfully named Two People Exchanging Saliva.

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

A no-show by winner Sean Penn, so Kieran Culkin takes it home for him. Again, not a shock, despite the popularity of Delroy Lindo as a nominee. Jacob Elordi had been a frontrunner for some time, but Penn’s powerhouse, Vince McMahon-like performance as the One Battle After Another villain is a fitting win.

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: TBC

TBC Bugonia – Will Tracy

Frankenstein – Guillermo Del Toro

Hamnet – Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: TBC

TBC Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best Picture

WINNER: TBC

TBC Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor

WINNER: TBC

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

TBC Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

WINNER: TBC

TBC Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Director

WINNER: TBC

TBC Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Score

WINNER: TBC

TBC Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson

Best Original Song

WINNER: TBC

TBC “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” from Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best Documentary Feature Film

WINNER: TBC

TBC The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: TBC

TBC All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: TBC

TBC Brazil, The Secret Agent

France, It Was Just an Accident

Norway, Sentimental Value

Spain, Sirât

Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Production Design

WINNER: TBC

TBC Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Film Editing

WINNER: TBC

TBC F1 – Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners – Michael P. Shawver

Best Sound

WINNER: TBC

TBC F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: TBC

TBC Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Cinematography

WINNER: TBC

TBC Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

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