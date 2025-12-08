Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spinoff Movie Gets an Update That Should Make All Fans Happy

While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse primarily explored the story of Miles Morales, it also featured many other variants of its titular hero. The Spider Society featured in the movie formed a key part of its narrative, with a whole community of Spider-People working together to protect the Multiverse. Seeing so many iterations of Spider-Man is exactly what made Across the Spider-Verse one of the best Sony animated movies, with many of the movie’s characters earning considerable popularity. Among the heroes to gain increased interest were Spider-Man: India, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Punk, all of which featured as allies of Miles Morales in his journey across the Spider-centric Multiverse. Naturally, many of the characters are already set to appear again in upcoming movies.

One of the most exciting Spider-Verse spin-offs is a solo Spider-Punk movie. Daniel Kaluuya, who voiced the character in Across the Spider-Verse and is helping to pen the script for his reprisal of the role, offered an encouraging update. Speaking with Deadline, Kaluuya confirmed that the first draft of the Spider-Punk script is now in the “finishing stages”. He went on to add that ongoing pressure resulting from Hollywood consolidation is something that he is “not prescribing to [the] anxiety” about, which is actually a great sign for the upcoming Spider-Punk movie.

While updates on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse have been scarce, Daniel Kaluuya’s frank comments about the Spider-Punk movie are refreshing. His reaction to a question regarding the consolidation of Hollywood is equally encouraging for fans, both with regard to the spin-off movie and the upcoming Spider-Verse sequel. Though it might seem vague, Kaluuya’s short answer is actually perfect.

Hollywood has undergone a massive change in recent years, with more studios being acquired and absorbed by huge conglomerates. This has led to increasing fear from creatives and fans alike that cinema will become increasingly entangled in corporate interests, whittling away the integrity of the art. However, Kaluuya’s simple assertion that not only does he refuse to get anxious over it, but that he considers himself purely dedicated to making great movies — including Spider-Punk — is incredibly refreshing.

Why Kaluuya’s Role Only Makes Spider-Punk Even More Exciting

As well as being a powerful Spider-Verse character, Spider-Punk was one of the breakout stars of Across the Spider-Verse. The character’s simple premise and unique aesthetic helped with that, but Kaluuya’s voice performance might actually be one of the most subtly perfect touches. Not only is his dedication to the character expressed in his involvement in writing the spin-off movie, but his comments about Hollywood consolidation tap into what makes him the perfect actor for the job.

There are many great Spider-Verse characters, but Kaluuya’s refusal to subscribe to concerns over corporate interests is actually pretty on-brand for Spider-Punk. Pursuing the movie from a purely creative standpoint is something that Spider-Punk himself would surely agree with, making Kaluuya’s involvement a truly perfect fit. Combined with the fact that the young actor has also won the Academy Award for Best Actor, it seems that Spider-Punk’s solo movie is in an incredibly safe pair of hands.

