Harry Potter: 5 Things That Still Make No Sense About Hogwarts

Receiving a letter from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is the dream of every Harry Potter fan. J.K. Rowling’s fictional academic institution is so rich, whimsical, and cozy that it’s easy to overlook all of the logical issues. Because of how long the novels and films have been around, and with a new HBO Max series right around the corner, we’re digging deep into the mechanics of how Hogwarts actually functions and whether it actually makes any sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even by wizarding standards, many defining aspects of Hogwarts seem to fall to pieces under scrutiny. Impossible staffing issues, safety hazards, and inconsistent rules contradict themselves consistently across the series. These are the top five Hogwarts-related issues that fans are still arguing about to this day.

5) There’s Simply Not Enough Teachers

warner bros.

Based on the books and movies, Hogwarts supposedly has roughly 10–14 teachers covering the magical curriculum: McGonagall, Snape, Flitwick, Sprout, a few rotating Defense Against the Dark Arts instructors, “specialists” like Hagrid and Trelawney, and book-only faculty like Professor Binns. Meanwhile, Rowling has allegedly stated there are over 1,000 students at Hogwarts. Even if that number is flexible, things don’t quite add up.

If each year has around 140 students, that’s roughly 35 students per house per year, yet most classes combine houses, meaning upwards of 70 students in a single class. Alternatively, this could mean one teacher is responsible for teaching the same lesson repeatedly across multiple year groups, grading hundreds of assignments, supervising detentions, and often doubling as a head of house. Snape alone teaches every single Potions class for years one through seven. Either Hogwarts employs invisible adjunct professors, or these teachers are all using time turners.

4) The Lack of Any Core Education Classes

warner bros.

Hogwarts students apparently receive no formal education in mathematics, literature, non-magic history, or even basic writing skills. Aside from essays assigned in magical subjects, there’s no evidence that students even learn spelling, grammar, or reading comprehension from age eleven onward. Which raises the question of how these kids function at all, even in the Wizarding World.

Before 11, wizarding children seem to either attend Muggle primary schools or receive no schooling at all. Yet if magical children do attend a few years of Muggle school, why are so many pure-blood wizards completely clueless about basic Muggle concepts? And if they don’t attend any school prior to Hogwarts, it means they have no traditional education whatsoever and are expected to show up day one with basic skills, and then receive no continuing education. They don’t seem to use magic to write their essays or count their galleons, so how do they learn these skills in the first place? And how do they function after graduation?

3) The State of Hogwarts’ Security is Abysmal

warner bros.

Hogwarts is constantly described as the supposed safest place in the Wizarding World, said to be protected by ancient enchantments and Dumbledore himself. In reality, though, the school faces a constant barrage of breaches. In Sorcerer’s Stone, three first-years get past multiple magical defenses guarding the Philosopher’s Stone in order to defeat a Dark Lord who snuck in on the back of some guy’s head. In Chamber of Secrets, a deadly basilisk roams the school for months, and the teachers are clueless. In Prisoner of Azkaban, Sirius Black gets in repeatedly despite increased dementor security staff. In Goblet of Fire, a Death Eater impersonates a teacher for a whole year with a rudimentary polyjuice potion.

Cursed objects and hostile creatures regularly find their way onto the Hogwarts campus, and it’s difficult to believe the professors are able to protect it when they aren’t even sure if something like the Chamber of Secrets actually exists. Our young protagonists are often seen wandering off-limits areas with minimal supervision. Clearly, Hogwarts certainly isn’t the impenetrable fortress of safety it’s made out to be, which leads into our next point.

2) There are Constant Liability Issues

warner bros.

Hogwarts employs one nurse, Madam Pomfrey, to care for hundreds of students in an environment riddled with exploding potions, murderous trees, aggressive magical creatures, moving staircases, and the particularly dangerous sport of Quidditch. Poor Seamus Finnigan repeatedly blows himself up in class, and the reality of a large student body experimenting with magic is that the hospital wing would be constantly at full capacity, even considering magical cures.

Perhaps the most baffling example of a liability issue is the detention in Sorcerer’s Stone, where Harry, Hermione, Draco, and Neville are sent into the Forbidden Forest with Hagrid to track down a creature killing unicorns. This is presented as a standard disciplinary action, even though it’s emphasized earlier in the story just how dangerous and forbidden the forest is. The same forest is later confirmed to contain giant spiders, werewolves, unfriendly centaurs, and Voldemort himself. Unsurprisingly, many of the school’s potential liability lawsuits seem to involve Hagrid.

1) The Trace Makes No Sense

warner bros.

“The Trace” has more to do with monitoring underage magic outside of Hogwarts than Hogwarts itself, but the inconsistencies are so egregious that we had to include it. When Harry accidentally inflates Aunt Marge in Prisoner of Azkaban, the Ministry detects it immediately; they know exactly what happened, where it happened, and who did it. But in Chamber of Secrets, when Dobby uses a Hover Charm in Harry’s house, the Ministry somehow blames Harry for the magic a house-elf cast.

That’s not even mentioning all the magic the Trace misses completely. How is Hermione able to practice magic at home before her first year? How come Harry can use the Lumos charm to read under his blankets at the Dursleys? How are Fred and George able to spend years developing magical joke products without using any charms or potions magic? How did Tom Riddle Avada Kedavra his Muggle father and grandparents without the Ministry connecting it to him? A convenient but inconsistent plot device, the Trace remains a contentious idea among fans today, in discussions of Howarts and beyond.

What’s the biggest Hogwarts-related plot hole in your opinion? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!