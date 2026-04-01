Marvel Is Finally Paying Off a Post-Credits Scene After 9 Years & It Gives Hope for These 7 MCU Characters

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is about to pay off one of the MCU’s biggest lingering post-credits scenes, meaning that the same could happen for these seven MCU characters who were tragically left behind. Marvel’s post-credits scenes used to directly set up movies that were in development, making them incredibly exciting for fans. Nowadays, though, they set up stories and side characters that could be years from returning, leaving many of the MCU’s modern post-credits scenes completely unresolved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most notable unresolved post-credits scenes was in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which saw Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan meet up with the Vulture in prison. This scene set up Scorpion for a future Spider-Man movie, but after Far From Home and No Way Home came and went, many didn’t expect Scorpion to ever come back. However, Mando is officially appearing as Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving hope for fans who want to see these seven characters return.

7) Sharon Carter

Unlike some of the other characters on this list, Sharon Carter has been a major character in MCU projects like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, the latter project featured a post-credits scene that revealed Sharon Carter was secretly the villainous Power Broker. She was expected to return as one of the most powerful criminals in Madripoor, but this didn’t happen in Captain America: Brave New World. However, there is a chance that she could appear again in an upcoming Captain America or Wolverine project.

6) Clea

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

Of all the characters on this list, Clea is the one who has always been the most likely to return. Charlize Theron made her debut as Clea in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with her bringing Strange on another adventure into the Dark Dimension. Clea still hasn’t been seen again, but neither has Doctor Strange, meaning that the duo could appear alongside each other when Strange returns. There is a chance we could see Clea in a third Doctor Strange movie or even Avengers: Secret Wars.

5) Jake Lockley

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Jake Lockley is technically the same person as Marc Spector and Steven Grant, but Moon Knight’s third personality never properly appeared in the Disney+ series about the hero. Instead, Moon Knight‘s post-credits scene revealed Jake Lockley, showing that he was still working with Khonshu. It isn’t known if Moon Knight will ever return, but it would be great to explore this new personality in a second season of Moon Knight.

4) Blade

Blade is one of Marvel’s most iconic characters, but Mahershala Ali’s take on the vampire hunter has never appeared outside of an off-screen line in Eternals‘ post-credits scene. A , but behind-the-scenes production issues have prevented it from happening so far. However, it would be wild for the MCU to completely abandon a character as iconic as Blade.

3) Dane Whitman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Alongside Blade, Dane Whitman was part of a major tease in Eternals‘ post-credits scene. In the scene, Blade encourages Kit Harrington’s character to wield the Ebony Blade, taking on his Black Knight superhero persona. However, Dane, along with the rest of the cast of Eternals, has never returned in an MCU movie, meaning that Black Knight fans are still waiting on the character’s proper debut.

2) Eros

In the mid-credits scene of Eternals, before the scene of Dane and Blade, another character made his debut: Eros. Played by Harry Styles, the superhero known as Starfox is the brother of Thanos. Eros and his assistant, Pip the Troll, show up to help the remaining Eternals locate their missing friends. Eternals 2 seems incredibly unlikely, but there is always a chance that Eros could show up in another MCU project.

1) Hercules

Of all the characters on this list, the least likely to show up is Hercules, the son of Russell Crowe’s Zeus. Played by Brett Goldstein, Hercules appears in the Thor: Love & Thunder post-credits scene, with Zeus sending him after Thor. Hercules is an important Marvel hero, but since the MCU has tried to distance itself from Love & Thunder, his return seems unlikely. If there is a Thor 5, it will probably take a different direction from what Taika Waititi was doing, meaning that Hercules will probably have to appear in an unrelated MCU project.