Moon Knight’s Oscar Isaac Finally Addresses His MCU Return (& It’s Surprising)

Oscar Isaac has addressed the possibility of reprising Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and some fans might be surprised by what he has to say. The X (formerly Twitter) account Culture Crave recently shared a video of Isaac interacting with a fan during a convention appearance. The fan asked Isaac about Moon Knight Season 2, citing the numerous rumors circulating online. Isaac unfortunately shared that a second season of the Disney+ show has not been confirmed, even though he would be up for it. The surprise came in what Isaac said after, teasing that perhaps the character of Moon Knight will appear in a Marvel movie if the TV series never gets renewed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Not confirmed,” Isaac said about Moon Knight Season 2. “We’ll see, maybe one day. Or in [a] movie we’ll see him.” Check out the full video of the back and forth in the space below:

There was actually some speculation that Moon Knight could be making the leap to the big screen earlier this year. In the spring, Isaac had to cancel his scheduled appearance at Star Wars Celebration Japan, which took place around the same time Avengers: Doomsday started production. Connecting the dots, fans theorized Isaac couldn’t attend Celebration because he’d be busy filming scenes for Doomsday. However, he has not been officially confirmed to be part of the blockbuster’s massive cast.

Earlier this month, there were more rumors about Moon Knight’s MCU future. With Mephisto now part of the franchise, some believe Marvel is preparing to do an adaptation of the “Damnation” storyline from the comics. In that arc, Mephisto attempts to take control over Las Vegas, facing off against the Midnight Sons. Moon Knight is part of that team in the source material, but the MCU has yet to introduce other key characters from the “Damnation” story. No future Moon Knight-related project has been announced.

Though Moon Knight earned positive reviews (particularly for Isaac’s headlining performance), making the character part of an ensemble movie might be the best course of action for him moving forward. After Marvel flooded the marketplace with a bevy of new TV shows during the Multiverse Saga, even Kevin Feige realized the studio needed to take a step back and dial back its output. A second season of Moon Knight may not be in the cards as Marvel figures out its TV slate moving forward. As Feige said when he addressed the MCU’s long-delayed Blade reboot, he’s at a stage where he will “only accept insanely great” projects as he gets the franchise back on track. Unless a pitch for Moon Knight Season 2 blows him out of the water, the show may remain as a miniseries.

Still, Moon Knight is too captivating a character to be left on the shelf forever. While Marvel is immediately focused on wrapping up the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Feige always has an eye looking towards the future. He’s already confirmed that Mephisto will play a prominent role in the franchise moving forward, which will add fuel to those earlier “Damnation” rumors. Bringing the Midnight Sons into the fold would be a way to keep the MCU feeling fresh and exciting as it resets after Secret Wars. Hopefully, Moon Knight has a future one way or another.