Netflix Users Are Running Out Of Time To Watch These 8 Comic Book Movies That All Leave This Month

The month of December is coming to a close, and that means Netflix is once again gearing up to remove a batch of movies from the streaming platform. While January 2026 will see Netflix add all kinds of exciting titles, a lot of comic book movies will be missing from the platform when the New Year starts. So, fans of comic adaptations need to be sure to check these titles out before December ends.

Comic book movies are all the rage right now, with the MCU and the DCU being two of the most popular franchises that are releasing movies in theaters. However, the MCU is owned by Disney, and the DCU is owned by Warner Bros., meaning that most of these movies are housed on Disney+ or HBO Max respectively. However, a lot of comic book movies have made their way to Netflix, including these eight that leave at the end of 2025.

8) Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom

Although it is a Warner Bros. movie, 2023’s Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom is currently available for viewing on Netflix. The last official film in the previous DC cinematic universe, the Aquaman sequel sees the titular superhero again face off against Black Manta while attempting to save his kingdom.

Although it wasn’t as popular as its predecessor, Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom is a fun end to the DCEU. Fans of DC Comics should definitely check it out, as it is an interesting piece of DC cinematic history, as it was tasked with making way for James Gunn’s DCU.

7) Blue Beetle

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom isn’t the only DCEU movie leaving Netflix, as this is also the case for Blue Beetle. The 2023 film follows Jaime Reyes as he accidentally steals a highly advanced Scarab that gives him a powerful suit of armor.

Blue Beetle is one of the most well-received movies in the DCEU, but many missed it due to how late in the cinematic universe’s life it came out. The film was doomed thanks to the new DCU already being in development, preventing many audience members from getting invested in a new superhero. Nevertheless, Blue Beetle is still a fantastic DC Comics movie that can be enjoyed as a standalone film.

6) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

DC doesn’t completely dominate Netflix, as some Marvel movies such as Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance are available on the service as well. The second Ghost Rider movie sees Johnny Blaze go on a journey to find a young boy, with him racing against Satan to save the kid’s soul.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance isn’t an MCU movie, but it came out during the MCU’s reign, hurting its popularity. The film also wasn’t critically well-received, but it is still a lot of fun (especially for Ghost Rider or Nicolas Cage fans). The movie can be a great time for the right audience, so viewers should check it out before it leaves Netflix.

5) R.I.P.D. Rest in Peace Department

Although 2013’s R.I.P.D. Rest in Peace Department is considered to be one of the worst comic book adaptations of all time, that is what makes it so interesting to watch. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges as officers in the titular department who hunt down spirits disguised as the living. The film currently has 13% on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that it’s a great film to laugh at.

4) The Mask

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

1994’s The Mask is one of the most iconic movies in Jim Carrey’s career, and if you haven’t seen it, you definitely should watch it on Netflix. The movie follows Carrey’s Stanley Ipkiss as he finds a mask that contains the spirit of Loki, turning him into a superhero. While the film is far more lighthearted from its comic book source material, it is still a fantastic time in its own way.

3) Kick-Ass 2

2013’s Kick-Ass 2 is currently on Netflix until the end of the month, and fans of the first film should definitely check it out. While reviews for Kick-Ass 2 aren’t as positive as its predecessor, it is still a fun time, and the addition of Jim Carrey makes the sequel feel fresh. Plus, the sequel introduces all kinds of new superheroes to the world of Kick-Ass, fleshing out the universe of the first film.

2) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Universal

Ang Lee’s divisive 2003 Hulk film is also on Netflix, and it is a comic book movie that should be viewed by almost everybody. Some fans love the movie for its campy nature and comic book stylization, while others dislike it for its so-so effects and departure from the source material.

Hulk is nothing like The Incredible Hulk or the subsequent Hulk iteration in the MCU. However, it is an interesting case of an acclaimed filmmaker making a comic book movie, meaning that it is a must-watch for Ang Lee fans.

1) Cowboys & Aliens

The 2011 film Cowboys & Aliens has been the subject of a lot of jokes, but now is the perfect time to finally check it out. The Jon Favreau movie sees a Western town face off against a group of alien invaders, although it does depart from the graphic novel in some major ways. Even if it isn’t for everyone, audience members who are intrigued should check out the movie and its star-studded cast.