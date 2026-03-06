Scream 7: Which Ghostface Killed Each Victim, Explained

Spoilers for Scream 7 follow just below.

With a new Ghostface film comes a new slew of kills and Scream 7 doesn’t hold back. Like with Scream VI we get a few brutal character offings carried out by not one but three separate Ghostface killers. One is Karl Allan Gibbs, who is hit by a van occupied by Gale Weathers and Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin. So, naturally, he isn’t available for most of the kills. That still leaves Marco Davis and Jessica Bowden, Sidney’s neighbor and obsessed fan who gets the wrong message from fairly straightforward books. So, of Scream 7‘s seven total kills, who killed whom?

Let’s go through each character death in the film. That is, of the ones actually in the film. In other words, we’re not counting the three attributed to Marco at some point in the past or the murder of Jessica’s husband.

4) Scott & Madison — Marco Davis

The main location of Scream 7 isn’t Woodsboro, California, it’s Pine Grove, Indiana. Both are fictional towns, but their home states are very real, and it takes over 30 hours to drive between them or about four hours to fly. It stands to reason the killer drove, because they wouldn’t want to be caught on camera flying to the a state on the day of a double homicide and arson and back to a state where a few more homicides are about to take place.

This means that Scott and Madison’s Stu Macher house Airbnb attack was carried out by Marco. Why? Because the next scenes are implied to occur the morning of the following day and, in Sidney Prescott-Evans’ coffee shop, we see both Jessica Bowden and Karl Allan Gibbs.

3) Aaron & Hannah Thurman — Marco

This one is a bit more up in the air. Technically, the school stage-set deaths of both Aaron and Hannah could have been done by Marco, as soon as he got back from California, Jessica, or Karl. As for Karl, however, it’s unlikely that he killed the duo, escaped, made it all the way back to the Evans house, and got in the attic. It would make more sense for him to have been in the attic all throughout these killings.

That leaves Jessica and Marco, and once more we’re attributing these to Marco. We don’t see where Jessica is throughout this scene, but the body language of Ghostface here skews just a bit more Marco. Either way, it isn’t Karl, because he’s in the Evans house, which means he never gets a kill (not within the runtime, anyway).

2) Chloe Parker & Lucas Bowden — Jessica

The bar attack was definitely Jessica because she outright states as much during the Ghostface reveal. At the very least she heavily implies that it was, in fact, her who killer her own son (and, by extension, Chloe). It’s one of the most jarring details of the Scream franchise and helps its overall effectiveness, especially given just how brutally Lucas goes out.

This also means that it’s likely Jessica in all the scenes with “Stu Macher.” That makes sense, because the “Stu” that we see is clearly having a lot of fun tormenting Sidney, and that lines up with Jessica. It also helps explain (or confuse, depending on how you look at it), the school scene. Let’s say that Jessica was pretending to be Stu, telling Sidney that she’s about to go into the school and kill Aaron and Hannah, with Marco already in there. Jessica sends the message and rushes off so she can be beside Lucas when they get the call to come to the school, Marco kills them, and no one suspects Jessica because she’s already with her son when the call comes in.

1) Ben Brown — Marco

Considering Jessica chases Tatum Evans from the bar, it’s somewhat obvious that most of the empty street pursuit shots with Ghostface are her Ghostface. However, once Tatum is in Sidney’s bar, we learn of the second (well, third) Ghostface. That other Ghostface could be Marco, which means it was Jessica who killed Ben. But, granted, it’s a little murky.

But it’s more likely the other way around. The Ghostface who attacks Sidney in the coffee shop, again, carries more Marco body language than Jessica body language. It stands to reason that Jessica chased and lost Tatum while Marco then stalked Ben until he reached Tatum, Marco kills Ben, then pursues her into Sidney’s coffee shop.

