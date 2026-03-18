Marvel Fans Accuse Sony of Spoiling The End of Daredevil: Born Again A Week Before its Release

At long last, the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here, finally giving fans a taste of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next film. Unsurprisingly, it’s jam-packed with details for viewers to dissect, including Peter Parker’s interactions with MCU veterans like Bruce Banner and Frank Castle. But while the Brand New Day trailer sheds plenty of light on the story (particularly the emotional turmoil Peter is feeling), there’s still much about the film being kept under wraps. The MCU has always been renowned for its high levels of secrecy during marketing, which is why some fans are surprised the Brand New Day trailer seemingly spoils the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

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There’s a shot in the trailer showing Spider-Man receiving the Key to the City as New York celebrates his heroic actions. Typically, the Key to the City is presented by the mayor. In the MCU, Wilson Fisk is currently serving as the mayor of New York, and he famously is waging a war against costumed vigilantes. So, it would be incongruous for him to reward Spider-Man with the Key to the City, leading some fans to believe Sony’s marketing department has spoiled the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. However, that may not be the case.

Did The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Spoil Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

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On the surface, it’s easy to understand why fans were concerned the Brand New Day trailer was spoiling Daredevil. The first season of Born Again ended with Matt Murdock starting to put together an army of allies to take back New York from Wilson Fisk, setting the stage for an all-out war against the mayor’s forces. If New York is honoring a masked hero during the events of Brand New Day, it means Murdock and Co. were successful in their mission and managed to defeat Fisk. But it’s important to keep in mind that trailers often show shots and scenes out of context, meaning we don’t know how the Key to the City moment fits into Brand New Day.

It’s been confirmed that the main events of Brand New Day take place four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home. This means the action is set in 2028 (No Way Home was set in 2024). It’s been widely speculated that Brand New Day is going to bridge that gap with a montage depicting Spider-Man’s exploits over the past handful of years (similar to a sequence in The Fantastic Four: First Steps), which is why so many villains have been rumored to appear in the movie. This would be an efficient way to catch viewers up on what Spider-Man has been doing since we last saw him, laying the foundation for his Brand New Day character arc.

With this in mind, it’s worth considering that Spider-Man might have received the Key to the City before Fisk became mayor. Fisk was elected in 2026, so there’s a two-year window for the filmmakers to play with. Spidey’s Key to the City ceremony could be part of the montage where he’s taking down “smaller” villains, highlighting how Spider-Man is publicly celebrated as a savior while Peter leads a lonely existence.

Marvel’s movies and TV shows don’t always line up with each other. There was much discussion last year when Thunderbolts* failed to make any mention of Mayor Fisk at all during a climax that took place in New York City. There’s a delicate balance each MCU project needs to find. Obviously, everything is part of the same continuity, but the films and show also need to work on their own merits. Not everyone who goes to see the latest Marvel movie on the big screen will have watched Daredevil: Born Again, so fans shouldn’t expect too much connective tissue between Brand New Day and the series. Still, Mayor Fisk is a large enough plot point that it shouldn’t be ignored in such a blatant way. Odds are, there’s some sort of explanation for this.

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