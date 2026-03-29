There Should Be No Debate That These 3 Disney Live-Action Remakes Are Actually Great

Disney’s vaunted animated catalog is home to an array of timeless animated classics, and a whole new generation of fans has been introduced to those films through live-action remakes. This era of remakes really got going with 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, and since that point in time, Disney has released 21 live-action remakes, including films like Cinderella, Aladdin, The Lion King, Pete’s Dragon, and more. When the topic of live-action remakes comes up, debates soon follow, but there should be no debate that these 3 Disney live-action remakes are legitimately great.

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3. Beauty and the Beast

The original Beauty and the Beast is one of the true Crown Jewels of Disney’s animated catalog, which is why there was so much anticipation for the remake’s release. That meant a wave of additional scrutiny as well, and though this film can sometimes be divisive depending on the group, it’s still one of Disney’s best remakes yet.

There are two main elements that you’ll notice on this particular list, and one of those key elements is improving on the original. The live-action Beauty and the Beast added welcome depth to Maurice and Belle as characters through more personal details about their story leading to their arrival in the village, and through that interaction, we also start to see The Beast shift in more organic ways.

Then there’s Be Our Guest, and while it is different from the original, it’s still fantastic, but the movie then adds three more songs to the mix that all stand on their own and bring something wonderful to the film. How Does a Moment Last Forever is beautiful but also provides insight, while Days in the Sun provides more moments of empathy for the residents of the castle. Evermore allows Beast to have his critical moment as the film shifts towards its big finale, and coupled with the stunning visuals and the magical moments fans remember from the films, the live-action remake more than deserves a spot on this list.

2. The Jungle Book

While Beauty and the Beast smashed records when it hit theaters, The Jungle Book was really the live-action remake that first broke through at the box office and showcased what these remakes could do with the original material and how they could introduce these franchises to a new generation.

The Jungle Book took an already great film and made it even better by streamlining events in Mowgli’s story, creating a truly stunning world with state-of-the-art CGI, and crafting more complex and therefore interesting connections between the characters, and it all worked flawlessly. There’s a more lackadaisical vibe to the original Jungle Book, and while there are still plenty of lighthearted moments in the remake, there’s definitely also a major injection of intensity over the course of the story.

Mowgli’s relationship with his pack is an immediate standout, as is the omnipresence of Shere Khan, who remains a major player in the story from the very beginning, and this in turn lends the final act even more impact and stakes. Baloo is magnificent, and Bagheera and Shere Khan are updated in welcome ways that benefit them as characters and the story overall. This improved the original but kept what made the original work, and that’s why fans have been eagerly awaiting to return to this world ever since.

1. Christopher Robin

When the topic of live-action remakes comes up, one of the go-to complaints is something along the lines of “why does this exist?” or “we don’t need a one-to-one remake, there’s nothing new”. It doesn’t even seem to matter if the movie is good or not either, as those arguments have more to do with the concepts rather than the films themselves. Then there’s Christopher Robin, which turned what a live-action remake could be on its head and crafted a film that feels unquestionably Winnie the Pooh and yet tells a completely new and heartfelt story within the world of the 100 Acre Wood.

Christopher Robin told the story of an older and somewhat beaten down Christoper Robin as he arrived at a crossroads of both family and career. Ewan McGregor brought so much to this role, and at times, you can’t stand him and how nearsighted he has become about what really matters in life. In steps Winnie the Pooh, who through adorable chaos and some of the most poignant observations, reminds Christopher of what’s important and the joy that once burned so brightly within him.

There’s also one of the most incredibly sincere and touching moments to kick off the film’s third act, as a somber Christopher tells Pooh, “I’m Lost”. Without hesitation, Pooh turns around and says, “But I found you, didn’t I?”, followed by a hug, and yes, I have watched that scene 1000 times and have cried every time. There’s a nostalgic element to those when you are dealing with a character like Winnie the Pooh, but the film wears its heart on its sleeve and feels so authentically earnest that that doesn’t even really matter. Christopher Robin might not have lit up the box office, but it is, without a doubt, one of Disney’s best live-action remakes, and I imagine it will have no problems standing the test of time.

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