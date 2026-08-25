These 3 Upcoming Sci-Fi Books Have Us So Excited We Need an Adaptation (And One Is Already In The Works)

There is no question that sci-fi is one of the most interesting, exciting, and dynamic genres in entertainment. After all, sci-fi stories give us everything we can imagine, from strange new worlds to fascinating technology, to alien contact, to even shifting timelines and time travel, too. These are stories that both thrill us and challenge our imaginations. It’s what makes sci-fi books in particular so much fun to read as every page you turn is like going into a different reality. Sometimes, a sci-fi book is so good we want to see what those pages look like translated to screen, too, with the story brought to life outside our own imaginations and sometimes, we a sci-fi book just sounds so good that we’re already hoping it will leap from page to screen even before we get a chance to read it.

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That’s the case for these three upcoming science fiction novels. While they haven’t been published just yet, everything we’ve heard about them so far has us not only excited to read them the day they go on sale, but we already want to see them come to life in live action. Fortunately, in the case of one of the books, we already know an adaptation is on the way but we’re still excited — and you should be, too.

3) The Fist of Memory by Wole Talabi

First contact stories are always exciting ones and Wole Talabi’s upcoming The Fist of Memory feels like one that is right in the same vein as one of our favorite first contact movies, Arrival. Set to be released on October 27th, The Fist of Memory has a lot of elements that frankly sound incredibly interesting: it’s hard science-fiction, it’s main character, Tope, is an assassin-for-hire-, there’s a witchdoctor, an astronomer, the unexpected arrival of non-communicative alien spacecraft, and global turmoil all in a race against time to figure out how everything is connected.

Part alien invasion story, part exploration of science, humanity, belief, and philosophy, The Fist of Memory is poised to have every element necessary to not only be a nail-biting page turner of a story, but the idea of an unexpected trio having to come together to, essentially, save the world from a surprising alien threat sounds like something that needs to be on the big screen, too. You’ll find us at the bookstore the day this one comes out… and eagerly awaiting someone to decide to turn it into a movie.

2) Under Story by Chloe Benjamin

One of the beautiful things about science fiction is that not every story has to be aliens or high tech or even a full-on thriller to be beautiful, complex, and thought provoking and that’s why we’re so interested in Under Story by Chloe Benjamin. Set to be released on September 1st, Under Story is a love story, one that follows Laurel, a biologist trying to hide from everything by working as a dishwasher on an isolated Antarctic research base, and her ex-husband, Eli, a physicist who is drawn to the base when a strange light appears across the ice that, it turns out, might just give them a chance to get a redo of life as they knew it.

More parallel universe than time travel, Under Story tinkers with physics to create a story that is, at its heart, profoundly human. Stories like this often prompt readers to really examine their own lives and relationship with the past and the future without having to get too deep into the details of more “hard” science fiction. It’s a story we can’t wait to dive into and the idea of following Laurel and Eli on what is sure to be a huge, emotional journey is something we would love to see come to life off the page as well. There’s not nearly enough sci-fi love stories, after all.

1) Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel

There are plenty of people who will point out that Emily St. John Mandel’s Exit Party isn’t necessarily a science fiction novel, but as we have argued in the past when it comes to Station Eleven and Sea of Tranquility, there are elements of Exit Party that firmly place it in that realm — in this case, we’re dealing with fractured timelines, doppelgangers, and more. Set in a near future Los Angeles following the collapse of the United States, Ari Walker goes to a party and things soon go awry with the arrival of a doppelganger, the disappearance of the party’s host, and Ari starts searching for answers. Part mystery, part adventure, the story is described as being one about “the price of safety, the perils of the surveillance, state, a requiem for a world not unlike our own, and a breathtaking story of resilience in the face of cataclysmic change.” It’s set to be released on September 15th.

While we can’t wait to read this one, we’re just as excited for its live-action adaptation. Earlier this year it was announced that Laika’s live-action division had acquired the rights to the novel to develop it as a television series. Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree is set to executive produce. We don’t know exactly when or where the series will land, but having already seen another of Mandel’s novels turned into a series — Station Eleven — we’re eager to see this one come to life as well.