10 DC Heroes That Could Have Beaten Steppenwolf in Justice League

Say what you will about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but at least it introduced one of the scariest villains in the DCEU: Steppenwolf. Uncle to DC’s version of Thanos — Darkseid — Steppenwolf belongs to a race known as the New Gods, making him one of the most powerful beings in the DC Extended Universe. He’s such a formidable foe that, ultimately, it took the combined might of Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Superman just to put him down. There are, however, several DC heroes not featured in Justice League who could have given Steppenwolf a run for his money. Some are even powerful enough to win a one-on-one fight with the alien warlord.

There are many ways a DC hero could go about defeating a threat like Steppenwolf, from trading blows in a close-quarter brawl to an aerial assault to manipulating the very reality around him. Even with such an eclectic stable of characters like the DC universe to choose from, it was still a challenge to find 10 who could put an end to Steppenwolf’s tyranny all by their lonesome. Eventually, we cracked it, though, and the resulting list of 10 DC heroes who could solo the Justice League version of Steppenwolf speaks for itself.

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing doesn’t get brought up often when fans argue about who could hit who harder, and it’s a shame because he’s secretly one of the most powerful heroes in the DC universe. While the character may have started out as a scientist who becomes covered in living plant matter after a lab accident, the current incarnation of the character is essentially a plant god. Swamp Thing is powered by a supernatural force called The Green, which links him to and gives him power over all plant life — even those originating on planets other than Earth.

This gives Swamp Thing many incredible powers like the ability to leave his body and travel through plants at Flash-like speeds, the power to grow to kaiju size — along with proportionate strength — and even near immortality. In other words, Swamp Thing is more than a match for Steppenwolf, even on his worst day.

Lobo

we might be stretching the definition of hero a little bit, but come on, you know the Main Man would have a field day with Steppenwolf. First, he’d mock the New God for acting all high and mighty, then put his giant hook through Steppenwolf’s eye — all while chomping on a cigar. Lobo, the intergalactic bounty hunter, is one of DC’s toughest S.O.B.s and also one of its most deranged.

Lobo has been known as the “The Last Czarnian” ever since he killed the rest of his race during a “high school science project.” Meanwhile, his name roughly translates to “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it,” and he was once hired to murder Santa Claus, which he did with no hesitation. All it would take is for someone to put a bounty on Steppenwolf’s head, and Lobo would gleefully collect both.

The Spectre

What do you get when you combine the physical embodiment of God’s wrath with the over-the-top ironic deaths of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise? The answer is The Spectre. While Steppenwolf might be a god — at least on his planet — The Spectre works on behalf of the God — or at least the DC comics version — and in doing so, possesses almost limitless power.

Steppenwolf has enough evil deeds under his belt to warrant a visit from the vengeful Spectre, who would no doubt execute a fitting yet twisted punishment upon the would-be-conqueror, the details of which would probably make even Darkseid feel queasy.

Supergirl

Whether we’re talking about the DCEU Kara Zor-El or one of the many four-color incarnations of the character, Supergirl stomps a mudhole in Steppenwolf. While she and Superman are relatively even in terms of strength, Supergirl has one advantage that Clark doesn’t, she doesn’t hold back. Superman is usually reluctant to give 100% during fights out of fear he might kill his opponent. Supergirl, on the other hand, didn’t grow up in Kansas and doesn’t have the same Midwestern views on murder as her cousin.

While she doesn’t go out of her way to kill or anything, Kara will not hesitate to take a life if it’s the only solution available. Given that the climactic fight against Steppenwolf in Justice League was very much a kill-or-be-killed situation, we have no doubt that Supergirl would do what had to be done.

Dream of the Endless

The Endless are a group of cosmic beings that personify the very concepts behind life itself. Dream and his siblings Death, Delirium, Desire, Despair, Destiny, and Destruction have complete domain over their aspects of humanity’s conscience. As such, Dream — also known as Sandman or Morpheus — controls the dreams of every sentient being in existence … including Steppenwolf. With the ability to manipulate Steppenwolf’s unconscious mind, Dream could essentially warp his very reality, making this less of a “fight” and more of Dream eliminating Steppenwolf as a threat without throwing a single punch.

Martian Manhunter

The fact that Martian Manhunter doesn’t get brought up enough in conversations about Superman-level combatants speaks more to the general public’s ignorance of his abilities than those abilities themself. J’onn J’onzz possesses nearly all the powers of Superman and Supergirl but with the added powers of telepathy, telekinesis, shapeshifting, invisibility, and the ability to alter his density at will.

All Martian Manhunter would have to do to solo Steppenwolf would be to sneak up behind him while invisible and then use his phasing ability to stick his hand through the warlord’s chest and rip his heart out. Brutal, we know, but unquestionably effective.

Plastic Man

Plastic Man may lack Steppenwolf’s brute strength, but the stretchy hero more than makes up for it with his unique abilities. As Plastic Man, Eel O’Brien is able to manipulate his body on a cellular level. We’re talking, stretching, growing, contorting, shapeshifting, and anything else his demented brain can cook up. Plastic Man is indestructible and functionally immortal, making his victory against Steppenwolf only a matter of time.

Add all of that to one of the most annoying, obnoxious, perverse personalities this side of Deadpool, and Plastic Man might be the only hero on this list that could get Steppenwolf to give up and surrender — if only to get him to shut up.

Doctor Manhattan

Anyone can conquer a world, but it takes real power to create one. Not only does Manhattan have the power to create worlds but also manipulate the DC multiverse itself. Not always for the better — he did single-handedly cause the much-maligned New 52 continuity — but that’s neither here nor there.

As anyone who’s ever read Watchmen knows, Doctor Manhattan is basically omnipotent, making Steppenwolf no more than a minor inconvenience. Unfortunately, the Doctor is so powerful that he sees regular humans as nothing more than ants and, thus, not worthy of his time. Therefore, the real challenge would be convincing Manhattan to care enough to even engage Steppenwolf in the first place.

Starfire

Princess Koriand’r is another character who doesn’t quite get her due when it comes to discussing DC heavyweights. That’s not surprising given that most of her current popularity comes from the Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! animated series where combat is often downplayed in favor of the character’s interpersonal drama. Take our word for it, though: comic book Starfire is a beast and would mop the floor with Steppenwolf.

While Starfire is undoubtedly strong enough to trade punches with Steppenwolf, her best bet would be to take to the skies and fire energy blasts at the flightless New God until he stops moving.

Saint of Killers

Once again, we’re stretching the definition of “hero,” but since the Saint of Killers is technically a Saint and in Heaven’s employ, most people would probably consider him a good guy. A good guy with two revolvers that instantly kill anything they hit. Steppenwolf considers himself a god, but killing gods is Saint of Killers’ specialty.

Over the course of Preacher, Saint of Killers ends up killing not only Satan but eventually God. Not a god, but the actual Abrahamic God. Steppenwolf doesn’t stand a chance against that kind of firepower.

