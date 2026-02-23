12 Years On, The Rock’s Underrated Fantasy Movie is Streaming Free

The Rock may not be known for incredibly deep or nuanced films, but this one, while neither of those things, is definitely underrated. Like many of the mythology-based movies we got in the mid-aughts, this one was packed with dude humor, intense action sequences, and battle scenes that felt like they were pulled straight from 300; it’s your typical “big guy fantasy movie,” but with a little something extra. And soon it will be streaming for free on Tubi, which means there’s no reason not to check it out.

Hercules, which debuted in 2014, has a surprisingly stacked cast list for a film that most people forgot was made. It stars The Rock, Rebecca Ferguson, Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, and Irina Shayk, and centers on Hercules’ life after he takes on the role of a wandering mercenary. Pulled into plots and schemes, Hercules must once more rise to the title of hero, helping a king protect his kingdom from a roving warlord who is bolstered by the gods. And though it only earned 58% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and 48% on the Popcornmeter, there really is something genuinely enjoyable about the movie.

It’s an Entertaining Popcorn Flick

Critics and audiences alike were pretty harsh on Hercules, with the critics’ consensus reading simply, “Hercules has Brett Ratner behind the cameras and Dwayne Johnson rocking the loincloth—and delivers exactly what any reasonable person reading that description might expect.” And while it feels like a hodgepodge of other genre films all tied together under the aforementioned loincloth, it’s still a silly, good time—”perfectly passable pulp entertainment,” as one critic said. Though that isn’t to say that all the critiques are unfounded. Critic Michael Compton summed the flaws of the film up well, saying, “Despite some fun work from former wrestler Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Hercules tries too hard to be taken seriously and ultimately misses the chance to be campy fun.”

The biggest criticism from casual viewers is that, while the movie is fun, it feels rehashed, with very little about it that feels new. “More watchable than you’d expect considering the quality, but that doesn’t make it a decent film. The story was uninspired lunacy that couldn’t decide on whether it wanted to be serious or not,” said one viewer. Another disagreed, adding, “Brett Ratner’s Hercules ditches the mythological grandeur for a grounded, war-driven take on the legendary hero, delivering a solid action-adventure that’s more fun than expected.”

All in all, Hercules is exactly what you’d expect when you find out its star and director—great action scenes, middling acting and dialogue, and not a film you should hinge any hopes for historical accuracy on. But, all of that said, there are way worse ways to kill an hour and a half, especially since it will be streaming for free on Tubi starting March 1st.

