The Rock’s Scorpion King Return for The Mummy 4 Gets a Major Update

It seems like everyone is breaking their silence about returning for a new movie since news broke about a potential return to The Mummy franchise. Back in November, a report from Deadline stated that both Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, who played the main characters, Rick and Evie, were in discussions to return for a new sequel. And while Universal Pictures has declined to comment on the veracity of the story, Fraser took an opportunity to say his piece: “My lips are sealed! I’m hopeful to have good news soon because I know how popular the films were.” He went on to add, “People say, ‘I grew up watching that movie, and now I’ve got kids…’ Let’s all keep our fingers crossed and light a candle.”

And it looks like The Rock is also open to coming back and reprising his role as the Scorpion King, a villain in the franchise’s second film that spurred an entire spin-off franchise. When asked by ET what the odds were of him returning, he said, “Oh, man, I don’t know. I’m always open. To be clear, that is Brendan Fraser’s franchise. I love that man. He’s one of my greatest supporters. We support each other. And if they want to call the Scorpion King, I know a guy who knows a guy.” Elaborating on the answer to whether or not he would truly step back into the role, The Rock said, “I would certainly consider it. Because that franchise changed my life.”

What Do We Know About a Potential Return to the Franchise?

The Rock’s comments track with what we know about his efforts to come back as the Scorpion King in the past. He was part of an attempt to revive the Scorpion King franchise back in 2020 that seemingly failed to launch. At that time, it was reported by Deadline that The Rock himself wouldn’t be donning the mantle again due to time constraints, but that he was a figurehead in bringing the story back to life. Talking about the role, he said, “The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen, and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation,” Johnson said in a statement. “I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King.”

While concrete news is still scarce, it’s looking more and more positive for a fourth Mummy film—hopefully one that will also bring back The Rock. But no matter what, it seems that fans can be tentatively excited about having the O’Connell’s back on the big screen.

Are you excited to see a new film set in the universe from The Mummy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don't forget to take a peek at the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.