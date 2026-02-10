15 Years Later, Harry Potter Star Hilariously Refuses a Franchise Return (And He’s Right)

It’s been 15 years since the Harry Potter movies ended with The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and the story is on its way back to screens, with its TV reboot set to debut in 2027. This means a new Harry Potter cast taking up the mantle, though it’s possible some of the former stars will show up in the HBO series. In fact, Warwick Davis is already confirmed to reprise his role as Professor Filius Flitwick. However, one actor has ruled out a return to the franchise — and his reasoning is pretty sound.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview with ScreenTime, actor David Thewlis addressed whether he’d be game to play Remus Lupin again. He offered a hilariously candid response, rejecting the idea (and it sounds like he’s been pitched it on more than one occasion):

“I feel like I’d be far too old to play my original character, and, no, I wouldn’t want to go back into it. I’ve had quite enough of that. I’m sick of talking about it, quite honestly.”

David Thewlis says he wouldn't want to return to the 'HARRY POTTER' series as Professor Remus Lupin



"No I wouldn't want to go back into it, because I've had quite enough of that. Sick of talking about it quite honestly." pic.twitter.com/7Pemz1ifHz — ScreenTime (@screentime) February 9, 2026

David Thewlis Is Right About Reprising His Role as Remus Lupin

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

While it’s difficult to imagine anyone else playing Remus Lupin, Thewlis’ reasoning for not reprising the role is spot on. The actor is now into his 60s, so it wouldn’t make sense for him to portray a character who’s in his 30s. Thewlis was around the right age when he first appeared as Lupin in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Now the gap would be too noticeable, and thus, unbelievable.

Plus, with Paapa Essiedu playing Severus Snape, all the other Marauder-era actors should be around the same age. Essiedu is currently 35, suggesting the HBO reboot is going for a more age-accurate approach than the movies. (Both Gary Oldman and Alan Rickman were a decade or two older than their characters should have been.) Looking at it that way, Thewlis is right to let another actor have a crack at the role. And age isn’t the only reason it’s a good idea.

The Harry Potter Remake Should Avoid Casting Too Many Former Stars Anyway

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Even if age wasn’t a consideration, the Harry Potter remake should avoid casting too many former stars, especially in prominent roles. Having Davis show up as Flitwick — a supporting character who’s mostly on the sidelines — or working in cameos is fine. However, putting too much emphasis on the prior cast would take away from Harry Potter’s new actors. That will make it more difficult for them to make their roles their own. It would also take viewers out of the story, causing them to focus more on the nostalgia of the Harry Potter films than anything else.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!