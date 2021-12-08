Dwayne Johnson, Loki, Shang-Chi, and More Win Big at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are officially underway live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. With over 40 categories and honors being handed out tonight, we’ve gathered the genre-specific awards here in a compact list so that you can see not just the winners, but every actor and film they went up against as well.
As of this writing, Dwayne Johnson is clearing up his awards for his role in Jungle Cruise, and MCU mainstays Simu Liu and Tom Hiddleston have won awards for their roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Loki, respectively.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep scrolling to see the full lits of winners and nominees.
The Movie of 2021
- WINNER: Black Widow
- Coming 2 America
- F9: The Fast Saga
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The Tomorrow War
- Venom: Let Their Be Carnage
The Comedy Movie of 2021
- WINNER: Free Guy
- Coming 2 America
- He’s All That
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Thunder Force
- Vacation Friends
The Action Movie of 2021
- WINNER: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Black Widow
- F9: The Fast Saga
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- No Time to Die
- The Suicide Squad
- The Tomorrow War
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
The Bingeworthy Show of 2021
- WINNER: Squid Game
- Cobra Kai
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
- Outer Banks
- Sex/Life
- Ted Lasso
- The White Lotus
The Comedy TV Star of 2021
- WINNER: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
- Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
- Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
The Drama TV Star of 2021
- WINNER: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
- Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
- Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
- Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
- Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
- Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
The Female TV Star of 2021
- WINNER: Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
- Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
- Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
- Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
- Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
- Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
- Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
The Male TV Star of 2021
- WINNER: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
- Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
- Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
- Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
The Comedy Show of 2021
- WINNER: Never Have I Ever
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Grown-ish
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Upshaws
- Young Rock
The Drama Show of 2021
- WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy
- Outer Banks
- 9-1-1
- Cobra Kai
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- The Equalizer
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
The Show of 2021
- WINNER: Loki
- Cobra Kai
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Saturday Night Live
- The Bachelor
- This Is Us
- WandaVision
The Action Movie Star of 2021
- WINNER: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
- Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
- Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
- John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
- Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
The Comedy Movie Star of 2021
- WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
- Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
- Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)
- Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
- Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)
- Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)
- Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
- Salma Hayek (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard)
The Drama Movie Star of 2021
- WINNER: Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)
- Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
- Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)
- Emma Stone (Cruella)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)
- Jason Momoa (Dune)
- Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- Timothée Chalamet (Dune)
The Female Movie Star of 2021
- WINNER: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
- Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Florence Pugh (Black Widow)
- Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)
- Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)
- Salma Hayek (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard)
The Male Movie Star of 2021
- WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
- Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)
- Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)
- Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)
- John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)
- Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
- Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)
The Family Movie of 2021
- WINNER: Luca
- Cinderella
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Tom and Jerry
- Vivo
- Yes Day
The Drama Movie of 2021
- WINNER: Cruella
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Dune
- Fatherhood
- Halloween Kills
- In the Heights
- Old
- Respect
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021
- WINNER: Lucifer
- Loki
- La Brea
- Shadow and Bone
- Superman and Lois
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The Flash
- WandaVision
*****
Cover photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images