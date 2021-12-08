Dwayne Johnson, Loki, Shang-Chi, and More Win Big at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are officially underway live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. With over 40 categories and honors being handed out tonight, we’ve gathered the genre-specific awards here in a compact list so that you can see not just the winners, but every actor and film they went up against as well.

As of this writing, Dwayne Johnson is clearing up his awards for his role in Jungle Cruise, and MCU mainstays Simu Liu and Tom Hiddleston have won awards for their roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Loki, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see the full lits of winners and nominees.

The Movie of 2021





WINNER: Black Widow

Coming 2 America

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

The Comedy Movie of 2021





WINNER: Free Guy

Coming 2 America

He’s All That



Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Thunder Force

Vacation Friends

The Action Movie of 2021





WINNER: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Black Widow

F9: The Fast Saga

Godzilla vs. Kong

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad



The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021





WINNER: Squid Game

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Ted Lasso



The White Lotus

The Comedy TV Star of 2021

WINNER: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)



Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)

Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

The Drama TV Star of 2021





WINNER: Chase Stokes ( Outer Banks )

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)

Angela Bassett (9-1-1)

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)



Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

The Female TV Star of 2021





WINNER: Ellen Pompeo ( Grey’s Anatomy )

Angela Bassett (9-1-1)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)



Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)

Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)

The Male TV Star of 2021

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)





The Comedy Show of 2021





WINNER: Never Have I Ever

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Grown-ish

Only Murders in the Building



Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock

The Drama Show of 2021





WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy

Outer Banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit



The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

The Show of 2021





WINNER : Loki

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Saturday Night Live



The Bachelor

This Is Us

WandaVision

The Action Movie Star of 2021





WINNER: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)

Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)

Florence Pugh (Black Widow)

John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)



The Comedy Movie Star of 2021





WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)

Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)

Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)

Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Salma Hayek (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard)

The Drama Movie Star of 2021





WINNER: Kevin Hart ( Fatherhood )

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills)

Jason Momoa (Dune)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Timothée Chalamet (Dune)



The Female Movie Star of 2021





WINNER: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)

Florence Pugh (Black Widow)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)

Salma Hayek (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard)





The Male Movie Star of 2021





WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)

Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)



John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)

The Family Movie of 2021





WINNER : Luca

Cinderella

Raya and the Last Dragon



The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Tom and Jerry

Vivo

Yes Day

The Drama Movie of 2021





WINNER : Cruella

A Quiet Place Part II

Dune



Fatherhood

Halloween Kills

In the Heights

Old

Respect

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021





WINNER: Lucifer

Loki

La Brea



Shadow and Bone

Superman and Lois

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

WandaVision

*****

Cover photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images