This is a particularly competitive year for the Oscars. There aren’t many sure things. Plenty of people think One Battle After Another will get the Best Picture trophy, but Ryan Coogler’s Sinners definitely looks like a heavyweight contender, which would make it the first horror film in 35 years to win the award, and only the second in the history of the ceremony. For Best Actor it seems to be between Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon and Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, for Best Supporting Actor it’s between Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value and Sean Penn for One Battle and so on. But Best Actress is the toughest category of them all.

Jessie Buckley is the frontrunner but if it went to Rose Byrne that would be both fully understandable and deserved. After all, her work in Mary Bronstein’s If I Hade Legs I’d Kick You is the best performance in a career loaded with phenomenal performances, be it in comedies or more serious fare like this. And even if it doesn’t take home the trophy, it does have another win under its belt over on HBO Max.

How Is If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Doing on HBO Max?

image courtesy of a24

If you’re looking at the worldwide viewership on HBO Max, Best Picture nominees Sinners and One Battle After Another rank mighty high. Specifically, Coogler’s film is in first place while Paul Thomas Anderson’s is in third.

This was not the case on February 2nd when it came to viewership in the United States. In terms of domestic viewership, Bronstein’s movie is all the way up in the number one spot, and Sinners wasn’t in the top ten at all.

This is a major victory for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, helping it establish further clout before the big night on March 15th. It’s also sure to get some fond mentions throughout that ceremony, too, considering it’s being hosted by Conan O’Brien for the second year in a row. Why is that important? Because If I Had Legs I’d Kick You features the comedy genius’ first dramatic performance. Plenty of his fans figured he wouldn’t be able to help but inject some comedic beats in there but, nope, it’s all the way dramatic work and he’s phenomenal in his role.

O’Brien plays the therapist of Byrne’s Linda. Linda is also a therapist but, at the current moment, she’s struggling to keep her own life together much less help patients. Her apartment floods when the ceiling collapses, her daughter is sick with a mystery illness, and her husband is off working as a ship captain. She is on her own and feels the walls drawing in closer and closer every second.

To secure the top spot, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You beat out fellow newcomer I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not and 33 Photos from the Ghetto as well as one-time Oscar hopeful The Smashing Machine, One Battle After Another, and library favorites Twilight, the first three John Wick movies, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is undoubtedly getting a boost in viewership from those wishing to say goodbye to the late, great Catherine O’Hara.

Will you be watching Byrne’s powerhouse performance tonight? Let us know in the comments.