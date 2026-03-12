The Best Disney Sequel Since Frozen 2 Just Made Its Streaming Debut (& It’s an Instant Hit)

Four months after its record-breaking theatrical release, the best Disney sequel since Frozen 2 just made its streaming debut. Frozen 2 has long been considered one of the best animated movie sequels the studio has ever released after it topped the box office and successfully continued the story of Anna and Elsa. But that movie was easily frozen out of that top spot in 2025 by another record-breaking Disney title that is already a streaming hit.

We’re talking about Zootopia 2, the 10-years-in-the-making sequel to the beloved 2016 movie Zootopia. The film started streaming on Disney+ on March 11th. Described by Next Best Picture as “a marvel of modern animated storytelling,” the animated movie continues the buddy-cop story of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they are forced to go undercover and explore new parts of the mammal metropolis while investigating a dangerous, high-stakes conspiracy involving a mysterious reptile named Gary De’Snake. Although the film only just made its streaming debut, Zootopia 2 already ranks No. 3 on Disney’s worldwide streaming chart, alongside the original at No. 7 and other hits such as Inside Out 2 at No. 2.

Zootopia 2 Is Disney’s Biggest Animated Film Ever

The decade-long wait for a Zootopia sequel definitely paid off. The movie isn’t just one of Disney’s best sequels ever but the best Disney film since Encanto and really one of the better additions in the modern era. Rather than banking purely on nostalgia, Zootopia 2 does exactly what a sequel is supposed to do by expanding the world with new, detailed districts and social dynamics, like reptile inclusion, and exploring the evolution of Nick and Judy’s partnership and deepening emotional bond. There are great stakes, more action, and surprisingly mature, timely themes, and just as much heart and humor, making it an all-around perfect follow-up to an already great first movie.

In terms of overall reception, Zootopia 2 hit the ball out of the park. It earned “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” distinctions on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critic score and near-perfect 95% audience rating, far surpassing Frozen 2’s scores and only coming in a few points under Zootopia’s critic consensus. Where things really get interesting is in the film’s box office numbers. With a massive, record-breaking $1.86 billion worldwide gross, Zootopia 2 is Disney’s highest-grossing animated movie ever. That number also pushed the film to the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time after Ne Zha 2 and the ninth-highest-grossing film ever.

