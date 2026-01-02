2025’s Wildest Horror Movie Is an Instant Streaming Hit After Just 2 Days

Last year was one of the biggest for horror in some time, in part because studios invested in the genre and were rewarded for it by the audience. Warner Bros. in particular delivered two of the biggest hits of the year with the original movies Sinners and Weapons, two of the most popular films at the box office, and both of which are cruising toward awards season glory, and that’s after they kicked off the year with Companion. They also had Final Destination Bloodlines, which quickly became the biggest movie in the twenty-year-old franchise, but even that wasn’t their final trick, as The Conjuring: Last Rites also became the highest-grossing film in the franchise and signaled it was far from over.

All those movies arrived alongside some other wild, original movies, like Shudder’s Good Boy, a supernatural film told entirely from the POV of a dog, but one of the wildest horror movies of 2025 has taken on a new life on streaming to kick off the new year. NEON’s Together, a body-horror film starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie and written and directed by Michael Shanks, delivered one of the most unique films of the year, not only in terms of sheer grossout moments, but an ending that surprised everyone when it shouldn’t have. Now, the film is finding a new life online.

Together Is a Streaming Hit After Two Days

In Together, Dave Franco and Alison Brie, a real-life married couple, star as Tim and Millie, a couple on the rocks. After moving out to the country for Millie’s new job, they encounter a bizarre cave on a hike and wake up one morning to find their legs partially stuck together. What could be dismissed as a bizarre coincidence just once continues to happen, with the pair’s bodies drawn together mystically and their skin & limbs fusing together more than once, prompting extreme tactics to keep them separated, like using a saw. To dig into it further would spoil it all, but suffice to say, people are clearly loving the movie now that it’s available.

Though not mentioned at all in Hulu’s monthly newsletter of new arrivals for January 2026, Together made a surprise debut on the platform at the start of the month and has quickly proven to be a popular pick. As of this writing, Together is the #1 movie on Hulu according to Flix Patrol. This is an impressive feat due to the film having no build-up time at a lower place on the Top 10; instead, it jumped immediately to the top position in no time at all. Even if Together doesn’t keep the #1 position for the rest of the week, it will surely not fall too far, as viewers will see it in the Top 10 every time they log in.

Beyond explaining the plot itself, one of the most talked-about things regarding Together is the legal battle still happening around the film. Four months after Together made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and two months before it would be released in theaters, a lawsuit was filed against the filmmakers and Neon, with writer-director Patrick Henry Phelan alleging copyright infringement of his 2023 movie, Better Half, calling it a “blatant rip-off.” Though the film was never released officially by a distributor, the suit alleged it was pitched to Brie and Franco to star in August of 2020, but that they turned it down after hoping to produce the project on their own. Shanks, however, noted he wrote the initial script for Together and registered it with the Writers Guild of America in 2019

“We have an extensive paper trail that proves how ridiculous these claims are,” Franco told LADBible in August of this year. “We have the receipts.”

The lawsuit remains unresolved as of this writing.