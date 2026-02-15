2026 Is a Huge Year for Spider-Man, and It Now Officially Breaks a Marvel Record

In an effort to get things back on track after a rocky few years, Marvel Studios is scaling back on output, but there are still plenty of exciting projects for fans to look forward to. Avengers: Doomsday, arguably the most ambitious movie Marvel has ever done, hits theaters in December, but well before then, audiences will have a chance to catch up with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Unsurprisingly, Brand New Day is one of the most anticipated films of the summer, and it’s only a small part of what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest years for Spider-Man in general.

As a major Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, Brand New Day will get the lion’s share of the attention, but there are a couple of other Spider-related projects on the way. On TV, Prime Video’s Spider-Noir (which is not part of the MCU) and the second season of Disney+’s animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are set to premiere in 2026. This means that for the first time, a combination of three Spider-Man movie/shows that feature Spider-Man as a principal character are all releasing in the same year (this doesn’t count Sony’s Marvel spinoffs that didn’t include Spider-Man). It’s also the first time we’ve gotten a live-action Spider-Man movie and TV series in the same year.

Why 2026 Could Be the Most Exciting Year for Spider-Man On Screen

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

At first glance, three projects revolving around the same character seems like overkill — especially with today’s concerns about oversaturation of certain IP. However, franchise fatigue should not be an issue with regard to the Spider-Man lineup this year. Each one is radically different from the others, meaning there should be plenty of space for all of them to thrive. If one version of Spider-Man was headlining all three, then there’d be legitimate risk for overexposure, but Brand New Day, Your Friendly Neighborhood, and Spider-Noir are all bringing something unique to the table.

Brand New Day, obviously, is the big summer tentpole that continues the mainline MCU story. And while it’s part of the larger tapestry of an established franchise, it’s looking to mix things up. The goal with Brand New Day is to tell a street-level story, something that hasn’t really been done during Tom Holland’s tenure as the hero. Brand New Day could harken back to the first wave of Spider-Man movies, crafting a narrative about Peter being a friendly neighborhood hero who protects New York. Not to mention, the film will feature an abundance of familiar MCU faces, including the Hulk, Punisher, and Scorpion. Any new Spider-Man film is worth getting excited about, but this one is shaping up to be a very special addition to the MCU canon.

Things might be even more exciting on the TV side. Spider-Noir could be the most thrilling Marvel series of the year, taking a very unique approach to its storytelling. As evidenced by the first Spider-Noir trailer, the show is modeled after old-school detective films, with Nicolas Cage portraying Ben Reilly as a hard-boiled private investigator at the end of his rope. It boasts a style and aesthetic unlike anything we’ve seen in the genre, making it one of the most intriguing projects on deck for this year (not just for Marvel but in general). Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exists on the other end of the spectrum with its distinct animation style and alternate timeline setting that allows the creative team to put fresh spins on classic characters and concepts.

These three projects together illustrate the infinite range of possibilities in the realm of comic book adaptations. There isn’t just one set way to bring these kinds of stories to the screen, just like the comics themselves found different approaches to keep things fresh and interesting. It shows that even after all this team, decades after the first Spider-Man movie premiered, there’s still plenty to do with the character, and it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds. Spider-Man has long been the most popular Marvel character, so filmmakers will keep trying to find ways to bring him to the screen in all shapes and sizes.

