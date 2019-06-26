20th Century Fox Reportedly Skipping Hall H

As the calendar slowly creeps toward July, more studios announce their San Diego Comic-Con plans with each passing day. One studio that’s not planning on being at the annual mega-convention is 20th Century Fox, according to a new report from HN Entertainment. It’s not the most surprising of moves, as the studio’s release slate has been dwindling since its merger with Walt Disney Studios.

A handful of movies set for release in the early part of next would have likely been the focus of the panel, should there have been one. These films include The King’s Man (due out February 14, 2020), The New Mutants (April 3, 2020), and Free Guy (July 3, 2020). Another opportunity would have been the feature-length Bob’s Burgers movie due out July 17th of next year.

HN suggests in their report a 20th Century Fox representative confirmed the studio’s plans to skip SDCC, saying there was “nothing planned” for Fox and Hall H. Fox’s sister studio Marvel Studios will likely end up being the star of the convention. While nothing’s been officially been confirmed as of yet, several industry trade publications have said Kevin Feige and company will appear at San Diego, which will likely end up as a “Phase 4” release slate for the production studio.

Fox joins Warner Brothers as the biggest studio to skip the annual affair. As of late, Hall H panels have typically gone to the studios or producers with the biggest information to reveal. In a post-Avengers: Infinity War world last year, Marvel Studios decided to skip their typical Hall H panel, even with Avengers: Endgame on the horizon at the time.

It’s far too early to know what Marvel plans on revealing at San Diego — with the typical secrecy the studio implements, it’s likely we won’t know until the actual panel happens. At this point, it’s likely the team will at least reveal the movies due out in 2020, which are largely expected to be Black Widow and The Eternals. It might not end up being as big as many hope, primarily because D23 is just a few short weeks after, where the studio is all but guaranteed to present again.

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will be held at the San Diego Convention Center from July 18th through July 21st.