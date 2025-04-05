Inside Out 3 Teased by Pixar Star

Play video

Paul Walter Hauser is a busy man these days, as whenever he’s not appearing in films like Inside Out or Fantastic Four he’s jumping into the ring for MLW and throwing down with the company’s biggest stars. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Hauser all about his hunt for Championship gold at Battle Riot VII, but we had to talk about his amazing turn as Embarrassment in Inside Out, and that’s when he teased more fun to come in Inside Out 3.

Inside Out 2 is a fixture in our house, and part of the magic is the film’s new cast additions, which include Hauser’s delightful portrayal of Embarrassment. Inside Out 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, and that’s something Hauser is still processing, though the good news is he’s heard another film might be happening.

When I asked him what his reaction was to hitting such a huge milestone, Hauser said, Crazy, it’s nutty. I heard we might be doing another one. I don’t know when or how or where, but the movie just resonated with people of all ages and it really, I think what’s different about the Inside Out movies from other animated films is it doesn’t really treat children as, as less intellectual beings.”

“It really tells a funny, brilliant story and they’ll grow with it as they get older, they’ll get some of the other jokes and it’ll find new resonance,” Hauser said. “So I just love getting to be a part of these worlds. I mean, you look at Pixar, Cobra Kai, I’m in the new Fantastic Four film. So Marvel and now MLW, it’s like I love joining these families and these, these sort of cinematic universes that they are and getting to be some part of it. It’s been such a joy, man.”

Inside Out 2 sets up Riley for adventures in High School, and even if her best friends won’t be attending the same school, we could still end up seeing them make appearances. Her parents would most likely return in prominent roles as well, but this next year of Riley’s life would also likely introduce a host of new characters into Riley’s life.

As for the emotions, we would probably get all of the core emotions and the new emotions seen in Inside Out, but then there’s the possibility of getting at least one or two new emotions throwing things into chaos. High School introduces so much into a child’s life that they could have any number of emotions to pull from for this.

We’ll just have to wait and see what they come up with, but knowing just how great both Inside Outs have been and Pixar’s reputation, Inside Out 3 will probably be another classic and make you scream for joy and cry in equal measure.

