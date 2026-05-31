4 Star Trek Movies Are About to Stream Free (Including 2 of the Best)

Star Trek mostly lives on Paramount+, so anyone who wants to see the shows that made the franchise popular needs to pay to stream them there. However, there are several movies that have bounced between streaming services for years now. For fans who want to see four Star Trek movies for free on streaming, with two of the best among the offerings, there is good news coming in June. Star Trek launched with The Original Series before Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in 1979. There were then six movies with the original crew, four movies with The Next Generation‘s cast, and then three films in the Kelvin Timeline.

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For Star Trek fans who were more into The Next Generation movies than the original crew’s adventures, there is some great news coming. All four of the TNG Star Trek movies are coming to Plex on June 1st to stream for free. This means Trekkies can watch two of the best Star Trek movies ever made for free with Generations and First Contact.

Star Trek Movies Headed to Plex in June

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Star Trek movies moved on from the original cast to the Next Generation cast members in 1994. The first movie of the new generation was Star Trek: Generations and was directed by David Carson, while being written by Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga. This was a movie that offered a changing of the guard, as it featured the cast from TOS and TNG and had Patrick Stewart’s Picard and William Shatner’s Kirk share the screen together. Critical reviews were lackluster, at 48% with an audience score of 57%, and there was a backlash on Kirk’s death, but it was the start of the new generation of Trek movies, and it was a box office success.

This then led to the best of the four Next Generation movies, Star Trek: First Contact, which actually tied in with the TV series. This had the crew travel back in time to stop the Borg, who remain one of the greatest Star Trek villains ever created. It was a huge rebound from Generations for critics and fans, and it finished with a 93% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score and an 89% audience rating.

Things fell off a little after that with Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek: Nemesis, but for fans who want to see the entire run of TNG in movies on streaming, they will all be on Plex for everyone to enjoy for free. Star Trek: Insurrection had reviews similar to Generations, but with an even lower audience score (44%). Star Trek: Nemesis was a box office failure, making only $67.3 million on a $60 million budget, and combined with the worst reviews in the franchise (37%, 49%), it ended Star Trek in movies until the J.J. Abrams reboot.

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