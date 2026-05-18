Star Trek’s Future Reportedly Revealed After Comic Con Rumors

Even though the Star Trek franchise is one of the biggest names in the sci-fi genre, its future has seemed uncertain for some time. Over recent years, the Star Trek franchise has been in general disarray, with new projects faltering and being unceremoniously cancelled. The Star Trek TV shows of the 21st century might have struggled to recapture the success of older entries into the franchise, but that hasn’t slowed Star Trek down too much. While rights agreements have created questions about the potential of new projects, this now seems to be on the verge of resolution. With that news, rumors have begun to circulate surrounding what’s next for the iconic franchise.

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According to the Tachyon Pulse Podcast, San Diego Comic-Con 2026 could see an exciting 5-year plan revealed for Star Trek’s next releases. The projects rumored to be announced involve a new TV show — with many suggesting it could be the long-awaited Star Trek United — a new movie, and another season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. These rumors stem from the reported settlement to release Alex Kurtzman from his creative role in the franchise, with apparent evidence of the impending announcement in the form of recent comments made by William Shatner.

What A New Star Trek Announcement Could Mean For The Franchise

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

The legal issues surrounding the reported announcement of Star Trek’s future are complex, forcing fans into a considerable amount of educated guesswork. However, Alex Kurtzman being relieved of his duties plays a considerable role, as until the most recent deal to see full control of the franchise revert back to Paramount is completed, no new projects can be formally announced. The end of Kurtzman’s incredibly divisive tenure is something that many fans welcome, creating even more excitement about the rumored Comic-Con announcement.

William Shatner recently told fans that Paramount was planning something for San Diego Comic-Con but that he wasn’t able to attend, which certainly seems to tie in to the franchise’s milestone 60th anniversary. With the deal to regain complete control of Star Trek reportedly agreed, the timing of the anniversary, combined with Shatner’s comments, certainly lends credence to the supposed scoop regarding the reveal of a 5-year plan.

The direction of the Star Trek franchise in recent years has been a source of much frustration for some fans, who feel it has moved too far from its roots. The rumors suggest that San Diego Comic-Con 2026 and the franchise’s 60th anniversary could see a major course correction, with the franchise moving away from its recent releases. While the specific truth of the rumors will soon be revealed, they certainly suggest that an exciting future for the Star Trek franchise is set to be announced in the coming months.

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