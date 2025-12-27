4 Years On, Forgotten Jason Statham Thriller is a Hit on Netflix

Every so often, Jason Statham comes out of the woodwork to deliver a very specific kind of movie: bad ass action guy does bad ass action things, punching and shooting his way through the plot to save the day/get the girl/settle a score. And every time, we eat it up, because, usually, his movies are just that fun. Especially when coupled with the dramatic, violent flair of director Guy Ritchie. And almost half a decade later, this particular Statham/Ritchie flick has made its way to the top of the FlixPatrol Top 10 Streaming list for Netflix.

Wrath of Man centers around the events of an armored car heist, and a mysterious, tense new cash truck security guard (Statham). This security guard shocks his coworkers when robbers descend upon the truck, and he unleashes skills they had no idea he possessed. Left wondering who the guard really is, and what he really wants, the crew discovers his actual motive as he takes action to settle a deadly score.

It’s Violent, Action Camp At Its Most Fun

The movie pulled in a 67% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but casual fans are having none of that, giving Wrath of Man a whopping 90% on the Popcornmeter, with the general consensus that it is quintessential Statham—brutal, action-packed, and a damn good time. Denise Pieniazek of Puesta En Escena says, “Although the script is based on the previous text of the French film Le Convoyeur (2004), Ritchie completely appropriates the story and gives it his imprint, completely changing the tone and the poetics of it.” Keith Garlington of Keith and the Movies has similar feelings, stating, “It trucks along with a relentlessly grim tone, never winking at the camera, and leaving none of its characters with completely clean hands. And it’s centered by Statham, whose stoic, hard-as-granite exterior fits perfectly in Ritchie’s bloody world.”

It’s Statham and Ritchie doing what they do best: bringing to life a bloody, revenge-soaked action movie—the sort of movie that seems to be dying in the action genre these days, where everything is now packed with exposition and justifications for said violence. Wrath of Man lets both its star and its director shine, telling a story that’s nothing short of an explosive good time.

