5000 Space Aliens Trailer Released

Strike Media has released a new trailer for their mixed-media animated movie 5000 Aliens, which centers on the idea that there are 5,000 aliens living on Earth, and endeavors to introduce its audience to as many as possible over the course of the runtime. Director Scott Bateman and producer Lucas A. Ferrara developed 5000 Space Aliens, which is coming to digital download worldwide from 21st November.

Scott Bateman has turned found footage, vintage photo studio pictures from Venezuela and Romania, scraps from a 100-year-old psychology textbook, and more into 5,000 one-second shots of animated characters. That’s 83 constantly moving, wildly shifting minutes, making it feel more like a ride than a movie, according to Strike.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You just let the hypnotic rhythm of images wash over you,” the studio said in a statement. The film was entirely animated by Bateman, who also created the electronic-tinged soundtrack.

You can see the trailer below.

5000 Space Aliens was Medusa Underground Film Festival’s ‘Best Picture’ and has received multiple ‘official selctions’ at a raft of international festivals.

Pulled from the fantastical mind of Director Scott Bateman who’s previous work includes The Bateman Lectures on Depression and You Your Brain & You. Bateman’s unconventional means of funding his film projects? Game shows. He won $100,000 (and a cruise) on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and was a one-day Jeopardy! champion.

“Storytelling is everywhere these days, it’s ridiculous,” Bateman said. “But not everything has to tell a story. I believe movies can do other things as well, and still be fun and entertaining to watch. So with 5000 Space Aliens, I set out to create an entertaining, non-narrative film. 5000 Space Aliens has a visual rhythm of one shot per second, and it is an absolutely hypnotizing movie-going experience. It’s like a ride: you don’t have to think, you just let it wash over you. The music acts as a thread through the whole film, your friend who’s on the ride with you.”

“Also, I wanted to make a film but had no money at the time,” the filmmaker said. “So I was looking for a way I could make a movie all by myself. This was a fun challenge, as it’s been one so rarely. I did all this animation, created all this music, did the editing, all of it. I had a blast making this film, and I’m so happy it’s a blast so audiences can experience this groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind film. There’s never been another film like this.”