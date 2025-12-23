59 Years After Its Premiere, a Major Sci-fi Movie Remake Finally Gets an Update From James Cameron

James Cameron is on cloud nine right now. After years of hard work, Avatar: Fire and Ash is finally in theaters, and early box office reports reveal that the franchise has another winner on its hands. That’s not much of a surprise, given Cameron’s stellar track record. However, despite all things coming up Pandora right now, the fourth Avatar film isn’t the next thing on the director’s radar. He’s got a couple of passion projects in the works, including an adaptation of The Last Train from Hiroshima, about a man who survived both of the atomic bombs in Japan during World War II. A movie based on Joe Abercrombie’s fantasy novel The Devils is also on his radar, though he’s only attached to co-write the screenplay for that project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No matter where Cameron’s work takes him, though, his heart will always belong to science fiction. After all, he cut his teeth in the genre, helming the critically acclaimed sequel Aliens and being the architect of The Terminator franchise. Eventually, Cameron plans to return to his roots with a remake of the 1966 classic Fantastic Voyage.

While appearing on Deadline‘s video series Behind the Lens with Pete Hammond (via ScreenRant), Cameron revealed when he thinks the Fantastic Voyage ball will get rolling.

“Fantastic Voyage, which I’ve been nurturing now for a while […] I hope to get that going this coming year, absolutely,” he said.

Cameron also made sure to clarify what roles he’ll be taking on during the production, not wanting to get people’s hopes up about him being behind the camera.

“I’ll be producing, and I’m working with a director right now on a new script,” he explained. “So yeah, we’re gonna do it.”

Fantastic Voyage Has Been Trying to Get Back to the Big Screen for Decades

At the time of its release in 1966, Fantastic Voyage was celebrated for its fantastic special effects, which helped tell the story of a submarine crew who shrank down to microscopic size to travel into the brain of their associate, who had seen better days. Obviously, since their mission was movie-worthy, it was far from simple, with many obstacles getting in the way. But in this special case, the journey was just as important as the destination, as many filmmakers who watched Fantastic Voyage were inspired by its content. In fact, 30 years after its release, Cameron threw his hat in the ring.

The Fantastic Voyage remake has hit more than a few snags in the road, with many creative teams trying to crack its story. Guillermo del Toro was even attached to the project at one point, only to depart to work on The Shape of Water. While del Toro has moved on, Cameron clearly hasn’t, since he’s working with another director and hopes to reach the finish line this time. Who his new creative partner is remains a mystery, but whoever it is will undoubtedly be worthy of steering the ship.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



