6 of the Top 8 Worldwide Movies in 2018 are Superhero Films

2018 was a great year for movies in general, but no genre stacked up quite like the superhero one. From Black Panther‘s February release to Aquaman‘s in December, there was no shortage of superhero flicks in 2018, and they managed to bring in quite a lot of money.

With less than two days left in the year, it’s safe to calculate the final numbers of the 2018 box office. Well, the results are in and according to Box Office Mojo, six out of the eight top-grossing films of the year are all superhero movies.

The worldwide box office saw a lot of successes, the top being Avengers: Infinity War, which managed to score $2,048,709,917 worldwide. The second place winner of the year was Black Panther, which took in $1,346,913,161 worldwide. Interestingly, Black Panther actually beat Infinity War in North America with 52% of its earnings coming from its domestic release alone.

Jumping to the fourth place spot in the worldwide rankings, we’ve got Incredibles 2, which made $1,242,513,600 worldwide. Venom came in at fifth pace with $855,156,907, Aquaman in seventh with $748,785,000 (so far), and Deadpool 2 in eight place with $741,547,413.

The only two films in the top eight that weren’t about heroes were Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which came in third with $1,304,944,060 and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which ranks sixth with $791,017,452.

The other hero films of the year were Ant-Man and the Wasp, which comes in at number ten with $622,674,139, and Spider-Man:Into The Spider-Verse, which is currently in 40th place with $213,243,730. This is a shame considering it’s one of the highest rated films on the list, currently standing at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies was another theatrically released hero film, earning $52,090,236 at 86th place for the year.

2019 is shaping up to be another year dominated by heroes. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing us Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The DC Extended Universe is releasing Shazam! and Fox is releasing X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants. We’re also getting the highly-anticipated Hellboy reboot starring David Harbour. We might as well count Glass, too, the M. Night Shyamalan Unbreakable and Split crossover film, which is being released in January.

