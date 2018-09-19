Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Best Part About Filming With Michael Bay in First ‘6 Underground’ Set Video

It looks like Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay’s Netflix collaboration, 6 Underground, isn’t pulling any stops.

Reynolds recently uploaded a video to his Twitter account, where he ponders what his favorite thing is about working with Bay. While jokingly mentioning that he appreciates “the stillness” of the film’s set, a flurry of stunt vehicles and crashes happen behind him.

The video is pretty tongue-in-cheek, and showcases what kind of high-octane action can be expected with the film. It also, seemingly, puts to bed any rumors that the film is secretly a Thundercats project, something that the Internet had been wondering about.

“I don’t understand… Six Undergroud is an insane action film set in amazing locales like Florence, Abu Dhabi and Thundera,” Reynolds joked when the Thundercats rumor first made the rounds. “This is the most ridiculous rumor yet.”

According to the original announcement about the film, 6 Underground will follow six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys. The film’s cast will also include Melanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Ben Hardy, and Cory Hawkins.

6 Underground is expected to be the biggest-budget Netflix film since David Ayer’s Bright. The film is expected to be directed by Bay, with Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese writing the script. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce the film along with Bay.

6 Underground marks just the latest project that Reynolds has on his plate, including Detective Pikachu and Stoned Alone, a stoner-centric reimagining of Home Alone. But according to the actor, a third Deadpool film might not be among that new part of his filmography.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds explained in an interview earlier this year. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

