Full-Length '65' Trailer Pits Adam Driver Against Dinosaurs





Star Wars Sequel Trilogy and Girls star Adam Driver continues to surprise, this time with the trailer for his upcoming new movie, 65. A play on the idea of Dinosaurs' time on Earth 65 million years ago, 65 sees Driver plays a future pilot named Millis, who crash lands on Earth, only to discover it's Earth in the age of the Dinosaurs. Things go from bad to worse when Millis finds another survivor of the crash named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), and must somehow get them both to safety on an Earth that is essentially a harsh world of monsters.

65 is the directorial debut of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who both gained acclaim working with John Krasinski on the first A Quiet Place movie. Clearly, the pair isn't scared to take a big swing with this high-concept B-Movie premise, which requires the visual spectacle of both future tech and prehistoric animals. No biggie. No doubt the real emotional and thematic paydirt will be in Driver and Greenblatt's dynamic, and us as viewers becoming invested in Millis' all-but-impossible task of keeping a young girl safe in the midst of deadly dinos.

Unfortunately, 65 already has a big struggle ahead of it. The film is set for release on March 17th – the same day that DC and Warner Bros. Discovery will have Shazam! Fury of the Gods coming out in theaters. The latest Shazam! 2 trailer is full of superpowered people bashing giant lizards and/or dragons, so... not sure how well 65 will serve as "counterprogramming" to that. More interesting may be hearing what led Driver, in particular, to this film. Driver is just coming off a Golden Globe nomination in 2023, for his performance in Noah Baumbach's absurdist comedy, White Noise.