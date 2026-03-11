New Gundam Movie Trailer Shoves You Into The Robot

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has spent decades forging multiple universes to help shine new light on the mech series. Despite exploring new worlds like in Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, there is one universe that the series is more than willing to revisit time and time again. The world that started it all, “Universal Century,” has already returned to the silver screen earlier this year in Japan, and to get fans worldwide hyped for the anime movie, a new trailer has landed online. In a shocking twist, the trailer gives viewers the idea of what it is like to pilot a Gundam of their own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new trailer accompanies the release of the movie in MX4D and 4DX formats, which are far wilder than your average theatrical experience. When an anime fan enters the theater for these screenings, the seats move to reflect the events of the film, but this isn’t all. In the official description for the format, Gundam’s official website states, “Following the large-format Dolby Cinema® version, which began screening last week, MX4 and 4DX screenings have been scheduled to begin on Friday, March 13th. MX4D and 4DX are attraction-style screening formats that use special effects that stimulate the five senses, such as vibrations, smoke, wind, and water spray, to create a sense of immersion that makes you feel as if you are inside the world of the film.” You can check out the new trailer below.

Play video

What is Hathaway up to in Gundam?

Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe landed in Japanese theaters earlier this January, netting over 14 million USD in Japan alone. Based on this success, it’s easy to see that the mech movie will make its way to the West, though, as mentioned earlier, the release date remains a mystery. Typically, with Gundam movies, Bandai Namco Filmworks will release them for a one or two-night special event, so we could easily see Hathaway’s comeback doing the same should it hit the silver screen.

When last we left Noa Hathaway, the protagonist was dragged into the never-ending conflict between the Earth Federation and those looking to bring it down. Hathaway’s Flash ended with Noa looking to bring down the Federation, placing him squarely in the same camp as Char. One of the biggest selling points of this series was that Noa was the successor to both Amuro and Char, and it seems as though he has found his place. While this is the second entry in this new series, Hathaway’s Flash is a planned trilogy that will follow the same story as the light novels.

Hathaway’s story is far from the only anime project that Gundam will release in the future, as the franchise has been routinely releasing new anime series and movies to help expand its universe. While the third Hathaway film doesn’t yet have a release date, the mech franchise doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!