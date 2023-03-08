65 Star Adam Driver Compares Experience to Star Wars (Exclusive)

This week will see Adam Driver return to movie theaters with a different type of sci-fi blockbuster, the Sony Pictures release 65. Trading in Kylo Ren's lightsaber for some different futuristic weapons, the film sees Driver taking on dinosaurs on the pre-historic Earth while doing his best to survive. On the surface one might not think there are too many similarities between filming his new movie and his time on Star Wars, but Driver reveals they're more similar than you think. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, we asked Driver which of these two movies was more immersive for him on set and his answer may surprise you.

"Well, I mean, Star Wars is different because even though there is a lot of green screen, they build a lot of the sets," Driver revealed." So they did a good job in keeping it really practical. So it's easy to suspend disbelief. In 65 we did a lot of stuff everywhere that was really beautiful, but in particular, we're in New Orleans and the swamp adds another level of (immersion)." Watch Adam Driver's Full Interview Here.

To perhaps tie things to Star Wars in an unexpected way, Driver continued by describing some of the bizarre wildlife that existed where they actually shot 65, which sounds like something you might find in a galaxy far, far away.

"There's a rat in New Orleans... the sound that it makes is the sound of like a child crying. So at two o'clock in the morning, we would be shooting these sequences in the swamp which already they have crocodiles or alligators that are in the swamp that their strategy to scare them is just to go through the swamp and make loud sounds and then say, trust us, there's there, they're all gone. But then there's this kind of rat that is there that is just making childlike uh sounds in the, in the abyss, in the black, you know, of uh two o'clock in the morning. So it's not hard to imagine that what it would be like in prehistoric earth, you know, to be just hearing these, um, you know, unidentifiable noises. It's easy to be terrified. I'm terrified describing it to you."

Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, 65 is described as follows: "After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth... 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive."