Adam Driver-Starring 65 Moves Up Release Date

Star Wars sequels alum Adam Driver is returning to the world of sci-fi in the upcoming 65, which sees Driver as a pilot in the future named Millis, who crash lands on Earth, only to discover it's Earth in the age of the Dinosaurs. The film was set to release on March 17th, which would have put it up against Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the box office. According to a report from Deadline, 65 will now be opening a week earlier. Instead of going up against the Shazam! the sequel, 65 will now be released alongside Scream VI.

You can read a description of 65 here: "After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth... 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, and Zainab Azizi. Also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods." 65 marks the directorial debut of Beck and Woods.

Who Stars in Scream 6?

65's will still have some competition with Scream VI, which is set to see the return of the fifth movie's surviving newcomers. In addition to Jenna Ortega (Tara), the horror film will star Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), and Mason Gooding (Chad) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Neve Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Scream VI and 65 hit theaters on March 10th.