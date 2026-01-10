68 Years Later, an Iconic Sci-fi Movie Is Getting a Major Remake (And KPop Demon Hunters Fans Should Be Excited)

A remake of one of the most beloved 1950s cult classics is headed our way. And it’s coming from the incredibly talented minds of Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, the screenwriters behind the ultra-popular and immediate phenomenon, KPop Demon Hunters. Jimenez and McMechan are teaming up with Tim Burton for this next project, so you know that whatever they make will not only be incredibly poignant but also visually stunning.

The duo has been brought on by Warner Bros. to create the screenplay for Burton’s take on Attack of the Fifty-Foot Woman, which was originally released in 1958. The story of a wealthy heiress who is recently free from her stay at a mental institution, Attack centers around the story of how she’s turned into a giantess as she handles her cheating husband and his mistress. Ideas for the remake have been in the works at Warner Bros. since 2024, with Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) helming the script at one point.

This Remake Certainly Has Potential Thanks to Jimenez and McMachen

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimenez and McMachen said, “We’re obsessed with the idea of a fifty-foot woman wreaking havoc because a man did her dirty. We have a feeling a lot of people will relate.” And it looks like Margot Robbie is slated to star as the titular Fifty Foot Woman, which is exciting for Warner Bros. as they get the opportunity to pair back up with Robbie post-Barbie. And while there is some debate as to whether or not Burton is the best choice to bring this particular movie about feminine rage to life, it does feel pretty easy to say that it’ll be safe in the hands of the writers who gave us KPop Demon Hunters and the intricate and nuanced story within that film.

The writing duo is currently bringing to life their film A Really Bad Person, produced by Legendary Features, as well as an as-of-yet-unnamed queer western. They are also listed as writers and co-producers on the new Apple+ TV show Brothers, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and the new reboot of Ren and Stimpy for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. And that’s not to mention all of the well-deserved flowers that KPop Demon Hunters is still receiving. The movie is officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, has been nominated for 3 Golden Globes, 10 Annie Awards, and 5 Grammys. It also took home the award for best original song this past weekend at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

