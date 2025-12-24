“It Was Just So Good” Hideo Kojima Offers Glowing Praise Of 2025’s Best Animated Film

It’s official, Hideo Kojima has given praise to one of the best animated films of 2025. While Hideo Kojima isn’t an actual film critic, because of how big a name he is in video games and pop culture, many people treat his reviews as a major indication of whether a film is a masterpiece or utter garbage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hideo Kojima’s reviews are always something fun to look out for, and his latest review has been for Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, in which he offered glowing praise of the film and even said that it made him cry. Granted, the film might not be in line with Kojima’s usual aesthetic, but if anything, that makes the praise even better.

Why Hideo Kojima’s KPop Demon Hunters Review Is So Great

I casually started watching “KPop Demon Hunters,” got completely hooked, and ended up crying my eyes out by the end. It was so, so good 🥺🫶 pic.twitter.com/j9LDZ7WWph — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 22, 2025

Hideo Kojima’s review of Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters is much shorter than his usual positive reviews, but conversely, he didn’t leave it at just saying that he watched the film like he’s done with other movies, which is usually a sign that he didn’t like it, so there’s no denying that he had a good time watching KPop Demon Hunters.

More than that, of course, is the fact that he liked it at all; as a goofy, simplistic action story, KPop Demon Hunters is pretty far removed from the complicated dramas Hideo Kojima is known for, so if it resonated with him, then that says a lot about just how great a film KPop Demon Hunters is.

What Makes KPop Demon Hunters Such A Great Movie

Hideo Kojima’s review of KPop Demon Hunters is great to see, and it makes perfect sense with how great the movie is. For starters, as simple as the plot may be, it works because of the chemistry between the cast and the genuine sincerity in the writing, and the gorgeous art and animation do plenty to sell things, as well.

Naturally, what also helps sell KPop Demon Hunters is the music, as KPop Demon Hunters’ soundtrack is amazing not only as individual songs, but for the story behind them and what they represent, as well. Hideo Kojima also made a post showing that he was listening to the soundtrack, and that should say a lot about how good it is.

Few movies, animated or otherwise, have taken the world by storm in 2025 like KPop Demon Hunters, and Hideo Kojima’s positive review is just the latest in the long line of people praising its writing and action. A positive review from Hideo Kojima is always great to see, and KPop Demon Hunters being the latest target sells that even better.