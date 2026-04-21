A Criminally Underrated Dreamworks Movie is Now on Peacock (& It’s Actually Really Good)

DreamWorks Animation’s catalog features a vast array of critically acclaimed, blockbuster movies that have helped define modern animated storytelling and become pop culture hits, but a few have slipped through the cracks. Whether they posed poor box office performances or were overshadowed by bigger franchises like Shrek or How to Train Your Dragon, these movies deserve to be rediscovered. A DreamWorks movie that not enough people saw just started streaming on Peacock, and it’s a highly underrated hidden gem worth checking out.

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Chances are you missed Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken when it landed in theaters in summer 2023. The movie, about a shy, awkward teenager who discovers she is a direct descendant of a royal line of warrior krakens destined to protect the oceans, grossed just $46 million globally against a $70 million budget, making it a massive financial loss and DreamWorks Animation’s second-lowest-grossing film to date, following Spirit Untamed. Despite its status as a box office flop, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is a pretty solid animated movie, and DreamWorks fans can now check it out after the film joined Peacock on April 20th.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Was Unfairly Dismissed

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Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken may not have pulled in massive audiences like other DreamWorks titles have, but don’t let that fool you – the movie is a solid option in the larger DreamWorks catalog. The film, which suffered from poor marketing and unfortunate timing, releasing amid a packed summer schedule that included films like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake, scored a pretty decent 65% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a great 81% rating with general audiences.

The movie is a great watch for the entire family as a relatable coming-of-age story that blends teenage angst with a unique spin on sea mythology. The film follows Ruby as she deals with typical teenage life, including navigating high school drama and her mother’s overprotective rules, while she also steps into her destiny as a warrior queen and perfectly flips the script on traditional sea mythology by positioning Krakens as the protectors and mermaids as the villains. More than just being a fun, fast-paced story, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken does a pretty great job at bringing its luminous, creative underwater kingdom to life with a vibrant, jewel-toned underwater Lisa Frank aesthetic, maintaining DreamWorks’ high animation quality. The movie doesn’t exactly reach “masterpiece” status, but it’s a fun, comfortable watch that definitely deserved more attention than it initially got.

Other Family-Friendly Movies Now on Peacock

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken arrived to Peacock on the heels of dozens of other great additions, including a few DreamWorks titles. Peacock subscribers can now also stream Bee Movie, the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, and The Prince of Egypt after the films joined the NBCUniversal streamer on April 1st. Peacock is also now streaming Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, giving subscribers plenty of great options for their next family movie night.

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