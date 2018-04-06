A Quiet Place Spinoff in the Works at Paramount

✖

The coronavirus pandemic may have pushed the highly-anticipated sequel to A Quiet Place back to 2021, but Paramount and John Krasinski are already making decisions to move the beloved horror franchise forward into the future. On Monday, it was revealed that Paramount is going ahead with a third Quiet Place film, which will arrive in theaters in 2022. The current sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, is set to debut in 2021, one year after its initially-planned 2020 release date.

According to Deadline, this new Quiet Place film will be the first without Krasinski behind the camera. The former star of The Office directed and either wrote or co-wrote both of the first two films. Taking over this third installment is acclaimed director Jeff Nichols. Many know Nichols for his films Mud, Loving, Midnight Special, and Take Shelter.

The details regarding the plot of the third Quiet Place film are being kept under wraps, but it sounds as though the project might not be following the same storyline as the first two. This could be more of universe-expanding effort for Paramount and Nichols, as the first Quiet Place proved itself to be highly profitable. All that's known about the story is that it's based on an original idea by Krasinski.

In addition to co-writing and directing A Quiet Place, Krasinski also starred in the film alongside his wife, Emily Blunt. While the story of the Part II will move forward with the family after the death of Krasinski's character at the end of the first movie, the filmmaker managed to make his way back into the sequel for a couple of flashback scenes.

Krasinski didn't plan to appear in the second one, but he explained to Ellen Degeneres earlier this year that he felt the sequel needed to show a bit about how the world fell apart. If the main family of the series was going to appear in those flashbacks, he needed to be present.

"No, it's one of those things where I wasn't really going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience which looks insane, now that you're watching that," he said. "It was really important for me to continue the metaphor and so we actually start dealing with how this all started so there's a little bit in the movie about how this all started."

Are you looking forward to all that the Quiet Place franchise has in store? Let us know in the comments!

A Quiet Place Part II arrives in theaters on April 23, 2021.