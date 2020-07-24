Paramount Delays A Quiet Place Part 2 and Top Gun: Maverick to 2021

✖

Paramount Pictures has released a revised version of a schedule for its next couple of years' worth of blockbuster releases, with the ever-changing theatrical marketplace forcing A Quiet Place Part 2 and Top Gun: Maverick to 2021. The films, hugely anticipated follow-ups to fan-favorite movies, are likely too lucrative to risk either releasing at a time when movie theaters can only accommodate half the seats to be filled, or going straight to streaming video on demand platforms. The announcement comes alongside a number of other moves as well as the first official date for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the planned sequel to this year's surprise hit video game adaptation.

After a dicey few months, in which exhibitors have gotten very upset with regulators for keeping doors closed and studios for bringing content straight to streaming, Paramount's comments reflect a commitment to cinemas. That likely means that even if things change again in the next few months, it's unlikely for any more of the studio's planned tentpoles to go straight to streaming.

"We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres," said Paramount’s President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson, and President of International Theatrical Distribution Mark Viane. "We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen."

Earlier this year, Paramount made the move to put the next SpongeBob SquarePants movie on CBS All Access when it debuts in early 2021. The platform, which has had some TV success with Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, has not committed as many resources to original feature films as competitors like Netflix and HBO Max. ViacomCBS, which owns Paramount and SpongeBob owner Nickelodeon, also operates CBS All Access, making the move a strategic one that's a little different from Universal's move to bring Trolls World Tour and other movies to streaming platforms shortly after the pandemic lockdown began.

You can see the full rundown of Paramount's latest changes below.

A QUIET PLACE PART II, previously September 4, 2020 (wide), is now April 23, 2021 (wide).

TOP GUN MAVERICK, previously December 23, 2020 (wide), is now July 2, 2021 (wide).

JACKASS, previously scheduled July 2, 2021 (wide), is now September 3, 2021 (wide).

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 is announced for April 8, 2022 (wide).

UNDER THE BOARDWALK (previously UNTITLED PARAMOUNT ANIMATION) will open July 22, 2022 (wide).

THE TIGER’S APPRENTICE, previously February 11, 2022 (wide), is now February 10, 2023 (wide).

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.