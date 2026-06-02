New DCU Star Adria Arjona Battles Zombie Super-Soldiers in First Look at Onslaught – Watch the Trailer

Few studios have built a reputation as distinct and reliable as A24. Since establishing itself as a prestige indie powerhouse, the distributor has consistently bet on original material and filmmaker-driven projects, producing everything from the mind-bending Oscar-winning sci-fi Everything Everywhere All at Once to the boundary-pushing folk horror of Midsommar. That track record has now drawn one of the genre world’s most exciting creative partnerships back into its orbit. Director Adam Wingard and screenwriter Simon Barrett, the duo behind cult horror favorites You’re Next and The Guest, are reuniting for Onslaught, a new action-horror feature set for theatrical release this September. Leading the film is Adria Arjona, who cemented herself as one of the most compelling performers in prestige television through her portrayal of Bix Caleen across both seasons of Star Wars: Andor.

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The newly released trailer for Onslaught establishes the film’s brutal premise with remarkable efficiency. In the movie, Arjona plays a military veteran who has settled into a quiet life with her family in a trailer park, having put her combat days firmly behind her. Her peace shatters when a government supersoldier program housed in a secret nearby facility suffers a catastrophic failure, unleashing its engineered killing machines on the surrounding area. With the trailer park caught in the crossfire of the supersoldiers and the government killer trying to hide the program, the protagonist is forced to use her lethal skill set to survive the night and protect her family. The trailer is drenched in blood and relentless violence, establishing from the outset that Onslaught intends to be a full-throttle experience with no interest in pulling punches.

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Onslaught Looks Great, and It’s Unfortunately Timely

In addition to an eye-popping trailer, the talent assembled for Onslaught strongly suggests the film will deliver. You’re Next is one of the most entertaining horror films of the past fifteen years, a low-budget home invasion thriller that developed a devoted cult following by weaponizing genre conventions with sharp dark humor and a genuinely ferocious female lead. Plus, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire may divide audiences on narrative coherence, but its monster showdowns show Wingard’s ability with kinetic action, the precise skill Onslaught demands. Beyond Arjona, the supporting cast surrounding her further raises the ceiling, as Dan Stevens reunites with Wingard after The Guest, Rebecca Hall is always wonderful in everything she does, Michael Biehn carries decades of genre credibility from The Terminator and Aliens, and UFC heavyweight champion Alex Pereira steps in as the villainous Butcher, who’s looking terrifying in the trailer.

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Beyond pedigree, the trailer also reveals the supersoldier program in Onslaught was built to be deployed against civilians inside the country’s own borders. Plus, when the lab accident exposes the program, the government’s immediate response is to dispatch mercenaries to eliminate witnesses rather than address the crisis through any form of accountability. Those two details map directly onto contemporary anxieties about the erosion of governmental oversight and the documented use of militarized force against civilian populations within the United States. Wingard and Barrett have never been filmmakers who shy away from embedding social subtext beneath genre mechanics, and Onslaught appears to continue that tradition on a considerably larger canvas.

Onslaught is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 4, 2026.

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