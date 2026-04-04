Every Godzilla & Kong Tie-In That’s Official MonsterVerse Canon

Thus far, the MonsterVerse consists of five movies and three seasons of television, all of which are canon. These include Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the animated series Skull Island, and both seasons of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. But the MonsterVerse is a multimedia franchise, and that means there are certain things outside movies and television that are just as canon as the big and small screen projects. What follows is every video game and comic book series that fits under that canon umbrella. There are 11 of them so far but expect that number to rise when Godzilla x Kong: Supernova makes its way to theaters. To that point, the anthology graphic novel Monarch: The Lost Adventures, slated for release in June of this year, is expected to be canon.

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There are also a few non-canon MonsterVerse entries that are not canon, and we should get those out of the way right off the bat. Specifically, the comic series Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong and the games Godzilla: Crisis Defense, Godzilla: Strike Zone, Kong VR: Destination Skull Island, and Godzilla: Smash3.

11) Godzilla: Awakening

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Right from the beginning the MonsterVerse was establishing itself as a strong multimedia franchise. However, the kinks hadn’t been quite worked out yet. In fact, the 2014 movie contradicted some of the events in this prequel graphic novel…but not all of them. So, in the end, this tale of Dr. Serizawa’s father learning of Godzilla and seeing a parasitic adversary named Shinomura, is a bit on the soft canon side of things. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has since undone it even more, so at this point it’s most likely not considered canon at all. Great cover, though.

10) Skull Island: The Birth of Kong

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Skull Island: The Birth of Kong is a four-issue comic miniseries that takes place both before and after Kong: Skull Island. The action primarily takes place in 1995, decades after the events of the film, and follows Aaron Brooks, the son of Houston (played by Corey Hawkins in Skull Island and Joe Morton in Godzilla: King of the Monsters). Brooks, like his father, travels to Skull Island and, once there, he and his Monarch team learn about Kong’s past from the Iwi tribe.

9) Godzilla: Aftershock

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Godzilla: Aftershock is a 112-page graphic novel taking place between Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. We learn that there was an especially large MUTO called MUTO Prime that laid a pair of eggs in Dagon, a relative of Godzilla’s. They hatched and we got the two MUTOs seen in the 2014 movie. Godzilla and this mother MUTO fight twice, with Godzilla losing round one and emerging victorious in round two (though he loses a few dorsal plates in the process).

8) Kingdom Kong

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A prequel to the franchise-altering Godzilla vs. Kong and a sequel to Skull Island: The Birth of Kong, Kingdom Kong pits the title character against Camazotz, a giant bat monster that also appeared in the non-canon Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong and its sequel. We primarily follow a group of military pilots on Skull Island competing to see who will take on a mission to travel into the Hollow Earth. This is interrupted by Camazotz, and it falls on Kong’s shoulders to reassert himself as the king of his home.

7) Godzilla Dominion

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In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the Big G has a lair in a submerged temple deep in the middle of the ocean. When Godzilla is on the verge of death thanks to King Ghidorah, he rests there, which leads to Dr. Serizawa sacrificing himself with a nuke so Godzilla can recover. However, while Godzilla roars once more, the lair is destroyed. Godzilla Dominion which, like Kingdom Kong, is a graphic novel prequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, shows Godzilla trying to find himself a new place to hang his hat. He also has to contend with other monsters such as Scylla, the cephalopod Na Kika, the plantlike Amhuluk, and Tiamat.

6) Kong and Me

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Released in 2001, Kong and Me is thus far the MonsterVerse’s one example of juvenile fiction, and it focuses on the best dynamic of the franchise: Kong and Jia, seen in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It’s all told through Jia’s perspective, and we watch her build a sandcastle with Kong, watch the clouds, and he scoops up some lake water in his hands so she has a little swimming pool. It’s not exactly a book rife with fight scenes, but we do get a glimpse at Kong’s fellow residents on Skull Island including Leafwings, Mother Longlegs, and the Spore Mantis.

5) Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers

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Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers is a 2025 free-to-play strategy game where the player commands an outpost, gathering resources and building armies to take on the Titans of the world. The player can also start expeditions, where they send out either “Titan Chaser” teams or friendly Titans in a grand total of 12 campaigns. Plenty of monsters from the movies appear, like Kong: Skull Island‘s Skullcrawlers, the Warbat seen in Godzilla vs. Kong, Shimo and Skar King from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and, of course, Godzilla and King Kong.

4) Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted

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Released a few days before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted is a graphic novel prequel series to that movie. We follow trophy hunter Raymond Martin, who wants nothing more than to take down Kong. But he can’t have Godzilla intervening, so he orchestrates things so that the Big G has another Titan to fight.

3) Kong: Survivor Instinct

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Kong: Survivor Instinct is a 2025 side-scrolling platformer game where the viewer takes on the role of David Martin, who is searching for his daughter in a city torn apart by Titans. Because some of its events are not referenced in later projects its canon status has been called into question, but for the most part it is indeed considered an official part of MonsterVerse lore.

While on the topic of Kong-focused games, there is a 2023 tabletop roleplaying game called Kong: Skull Island Cinematic Adventure that is similarly soft canon. It was a campaign designed for Everyday Heroes that takes place shortly after the events of the 2014 Godzilla film.

2) MonsterVerse Declassified

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MonsterVerse Declassified is an anthology comic series that takes place before and during the events of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. We follow four different Titans, all of whom have been featured in movies. One is a Hollow Earth lizard named Doug. We previously saw a Hollow Earth lizard steal Kong’s food at the beginning of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Then there’s the woolly mammoth-esque Behemoth, who was seen briefly in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Tiamat, who was in The New Empire, and the spider-like Abaddon, who was in King of the Monsters.

1) Return to Skull Island

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Running from July to October 2025, Return to Skull Island was a four-issue sequel comic series to the Netflix series Skull Island. The plot follows a group of survivors on Kong’s South Pacific island as they fight off its wildlife and Kong himself. This comic run’s sequel series, Escape from Skull Island, which started towards the end of January of this year, is similarly canon.

Have you read or played any of these canon MonsterVerse titles? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!