Ahead of Scary Movie 6, the First Three Films Are Streaming Free

There are just two more months to go before the Scary Movie franchise finally heads back to theaters for Scary Movie 6. The upcoming movie will roast the last two decades of horror, including M3GAN, Halloween, Smile, The Substance, Longlegs, Scream, and Sinners, and will see the Wayans brothers returning for the first time in over 20 years alongside the return of Anna Faris and Regina Hall as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. Ahead of Scary Movie 6’s theatrical release on June 12, fans can stream the first three Scary Movie films for free.

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Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, and Scary Movie 3 are now all streaming on Tubi after they joined the free streamer alongside a rush of other horror titles on April 1st. The first two movies were directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, with Shawn and Marlon Wayan writing and starring in them, before the franchise moved into new hands beginning in Scary Movie 3. The first three movies spoof horror films like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Haunting, Signs, and The Ring.

The Scary Movie Franchise Is at Its Best With the Wayans Brothers

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There’s no doubt that the Scary Movie franchise is at its best when the Wayans brothers are attached. The trio established a no-holds-barred assault on horror tropes that blended horror clichés with social commentary and raunchy comedy that ultimately turned a low-budget project into one of the most successful parody films in cinema history and an instant cult classic. The lines in the first two films are endlessly quotable, the scenes are memorable, and the movies are laugh-out-loud hilarious in the way they skewer horror. That perfect tone of irreverent, chaotic parody was largely lost in later installments following their departure, and the franchise never quite hit the same, reaching a low with Scary Movie V. Although none of the films have scored fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, the most recent installment only scored a 4% critic score and a 38% audience rating.

With the Wayans brothers returning to the franchise after more than two decades,

Scary Movie 6 already looks to be a raucous, no-holds-barred return to the unfiltered comedy that defined the original films. Marlon told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview that the upcoming movie is “about bringing back comedy the way it used to be” and “what about bringing back comedy the way it used to be.” The first trailer for the upcoming movie definitely delivered laughs with scenes parodying Scream VI’s subway scene and M3GAN’s iconic dance.

Other Horror Movies Now on Tubi

Tubi is a great resource for horror, the streamer boasting an expansive catalog of horror titles that grew with plenty of great additions on April 1st. Now streaming alongside the first three Scary Movie films are other titles like Cabin Fever, both the 1976 and 2013 versions of Carrie, the first two installments in the Child’s Play and Jeepers Creepers franchises, and the first three Scream movies.

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