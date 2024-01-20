Air Force One Writer Reveals Possible Sequel or Reboot Plans

This year marks 27 years since Air Force One hit theaters. The film was directed by Wolfgang Peterson from a script by Andrew Marlowe and starred Harrison Ford as the President of the United States. In the film, the President's plane is hijacked and he must channel his skills from the Vietnam War in order to fight back the terrorists and protect the hostages on board. Marlowe recently had a chat with SyFy and reflected on the making of the fan-favorite action film. During the interview, the writer was asked if any sequel ideas were ever thrown around and if he's ever been approached about a potential reboot.

"Harrison as president goes someplace, he's on an Air Force carrier, it's attacked, he's in the middle of an unstable geopolitical situation. And so, there are things he can and can't do, because you don't want to inflame it. He's got to navigate it and he's the person at the heart of it. There are many variations on it and with the tuning fork, we didn't get it to the point where we are all like, 'Ah, that's perfect! We're not repeating the first movie. We're building on it,'" Marlowe said of possible sequel ideas.

"People have talked about it, people are still talking about it," he added of a potential reboot. "I think we're in a period of time when, if you've had something that's extraordinarily successful, people want to see if they can mine that IP. But again, I think our bar is, 'Are we saying something new? Are we saying something relevant to the culture now?' We don't want to do something that's just exploitative storytelling, we want to do something that feels like it has a purpose in the world."

He continued, "And when we were doing it, the presidency and that position was not as politically charged as it is today. And so, I think that there are specific challenges about doing it in the contemporary climate that we would have to figure out. But believe me, people keep talking about it."

Harrison Ford on Retiring:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was Ford's final outing as Indiana Jones, but the actor has no plans to retire. "I don't [plan to retire]. I don't do well when I don't have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones. I want to be helpful," Ford said while appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

Not only does Ford have no plans on retiring, but he is he's taking over as Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor filmed Captain America: Brave New World last year, and while many suspect he will be turning into Red Hulk during the film, Ford claims he doesn't know anything about it.

"What is the Red Hulk?" Ford asked ComicBook.com during a chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character's history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk's first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that "it may or it may not" be included.

There are also rumors that Ford's Ross will be the MCU's new president, so his days on Air Force One might not be over.

Captain America: Brave New World is heading to thearers on February 14, 2025.