‘Die Hard’ Prequel Likely to be Rated R

If you’re wondering what kind of direction the new Die Hard prequel is going in, we can now report something that might give fans of the series a much-needed breath of relief: the powers that be behind this Die Hard prequel seem to want it to stay true to the series’ roots, as an R-rated action flick.

/Film sat down with super producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to talk about the latest Transformers movie, Bumblebee. The site also got to ask about the Die Hard prequel, McClane, and whether or not director Len Wiseman will go for the R-rating, or lean towards the PG-13 experience of his previous film, Live Free or Die Hard. Here’s what Bonaventura had to say:

“I hope so. Look, I’m not in charge of that. Would I prefer it? Absolutely.”

Bonaventura is being somewhat modest, in that he does indeed carry a lot of weight with his preferences in shaping the major blockbuster franchises he works on. However, Len Wiseman and 20th Century Fox probably have a fair bit to say about the issue – but it’s hard to imagine Wiseman going for another round of ridicule for taking things in the PG-13 direction, after all of the blowback to Live Free or Die Hard for that very reason.

The premise for McClane is that the film will supposedly bring back Bruce Willis as present day John McClane (60 years old), who is working a case that somehow connects to his days as a 20-something rookie cop. As Bonaventura has previously explained it:

“I don’t know how you do Die Hard without Bruce,” he said. “The idea that he’s not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his twenties. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version.”

That framework obviously opens up the door to some other characters from the franchise mythos making a appearance, such as John McClane’s future (ex-)wife, Holly. Bonaventura was very coy about dropping any hard details, only teasing the following:

“Part of what McClane is is to get to know the mythology before the movies started. So that’s where we’re going to meet characters that we may know from before.”

The two biggest things fans are buzzing about right now is a possible onscreen reunion between Bruce Willis and Holly McClane actress Bonnie Bedelia, as well as the question as to who would play their younger selves. As to the latter question, Len Wiseman has said this:

“It has to be somebody that has the swagger and the confidence, but also the charm, the wit, the charisma and the toughness,” he said. “It’s asking a lot, especially in somebody that’s younger. It has to feel like the guy owns it, rather than is trying to put it on.”

That challenge didn’t work out so well for Solo: A Star Wars Story, but with Bruce Willis actually part of this prequel, maybe the effect will be different?