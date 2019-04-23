The ‘Alien’ 40th Anniversary 4K UHD Blu-ray is Available Now for Only $15

Ridley Scott’s classic film Alien celebrates its 40th birthday on May 25th, but it’s looking better than ever thanks to a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital release that’s being unleashed today, April 23rd. In fact, it was created using a brand-new scan supervised by Ridley Scott himself. Combine that with the fact that it is currently on sale for only $14.96 (34% off) at Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and on Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) makes it a must-have.

An official synopsis, along with a list of features and specs for the Alien 4K Blu-ray release can be found below:

“In the film that birthed the wildly successful ALIEN franchise, the crew of the deep space tug Nostromo awaken from stasis during a voyage home to Earth when their ship’s computer detects what is believed to be an alien distress signal coming from the desolate nearby moon, LV-426. While investigating, one of the crew, Kane (John Hurt), is attacked by an alien creature that latches to his face and he is rushed back to the Nostromo to receive medical treatment. Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the ship’s warrant officer, advises against Kane’s return due to quarantine regulations – but her orders are ignored by Ash (Ian Holm), bringing the Nostromo under threat from a mysterious, extraterrestrial apex predator with violent and lethal survival instincts.”

Special Features / Technical Specs:

• BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM, COMPLETED IN 2018 BY 20TH CENTURY FOX AT COMPANY 3/DELUXE ENTERTAINMENT SERVICES CORP., SUPERVISED BY RIDLEY SCOTT AND PAM DERY, WITH THE 4K SCANS DONE AT EFILM

• Theatrical Version (1979)

• Director’s Cut (2003)

• 2003 Audio Commentary by Ridley Scott and the Cast & Crew

• 1999 Audio Commentary by Ridley Scott (1979 Theatrical Version Only)

• Final Theatrical Isolated Score – Dolby Digital 5.1 (1979 Theatrical Version Only)

• Composer’s Original Isolated Score – Dolby Digital 5.1 (1979 Theatrical Version Only)

• Deleted Scenes

4K Blu-ray Technical Specs:

• Audio: English DTS-HD-MA 5.1 / English DTS-HD-MA 4.1 (Theatrical Version Only) / English Surround DTS-HD-MA2 2.0 / Spanish DD 5.1 / French DTS 5.1

• Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

