Aliens Fans Celebrate Alien Day 2020
Today is Alien Day, the day when fans celebrate the seminal and beloved sci-fi horror/action franchise that began with Ridley Scott's Alien in 1979. The series focuses primarily on warrant officer Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and her encounters with the dreaded alien species known as the Xenomorphs. Alien spawned three direct sequels. James Cameron directed 1986's Aliens. David Fincher directed 1992's Alien 3. Jean-Pierre Jeunet directed 1997's Alien Resurrection. Ridley Scott returned to the franchise to direct a prequel series beginning with 2012's Prometheus. He continued the story in 2017's Alien: Covenant. The franchise has also crossed over with the Predator franchise and spun off a number of comics and video games, including one that is free today only.
April 26th was chosen as Alien Day as a reference to Aliens. It's a conversion of LV-426, the designation of the moon Acheron, into the date "4/26." 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios following the studio's acquisition by Disney, has often celebrated the day with new content for Alien fans. In, 2016, Neil Blomkamp released concept art for Alien 5, which was never made. The audio drama adaptation of Alien: Out of the Shadows also released on the same day. In 2017, the studio released a prologue to Alien: Covenant titled "The Crossing" and the audio drama adaptation of Alien: River of Pain.
With no new film on the horizon, it doesn't look like 20th Century Studios will be releasing anything for Alien fans this year. That isn't stopping Alien fans from celebrating. Keep reading to see how they're marking the date.
Also worth noting: the entire original Alien Quadrilogy is streaming via HBO. If you're looking for a way to appreciate Alien Day, that seems like the way to do it. How are you celebrating Alien Day? Let us know in the comments.
Alien 5
Happy #AlienDay.
Celebrate by pouring one out for Neill Blomkamp’s ALIEN 5. It would have been the coolest. pic.twitter.com/UJCGw3xHUH— Joshua Hull (@joshuathehull) April 26, 2020
Free Mask
Reminded of this funny little guy on #AlienDay#LV426 pic.twitter.com/Vzi5jxJHSJ— James Mendur (@JamesMendur) April 26, 2020
Now That's a Coffee Machine
Wise Words
Wise words from Ripley on #AlienDay 😉 pic.twitter.com/DwCK6AA4Oj— Spirit and Wood | Alistair (@SpiritAndWood) April 26, 2020
H.R. Giger
Happy Alien Day. Remembering the great H. R. Giger and the incredible power he brought to science fiction and horror. He created an icon that has been used by and transcends several great directors. #AlienDay #AlienDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ZnQGlsZwWq— Tedd Williamson (@Tedd_Williamson) April 26, 2020
Pigs in Space
Happy #AlienDay everyone
In 2016, the Muppets did a parody of the famous Chestburster sequence on Pigs in Space, and IT IS AMAZING!https://t.co/ZwMWWSknsG pic.twitter.com/H1t3fjaVvD— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) April 26, 2020
Alien Comics Love
Happy #AlienDay !— Caspar Wijngaard (@Casparnova) April 26, 2020
The darkhorse alien comics were a huge deal to me growing up, being asked to draw one was a career highlight. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2mvdQb3KIn
Long Live the Queen
Happy Alien Day! Long live the queen! ✨#AlienDay pic.twitter.com/UpQyyX2OjQ— ✨ Aeflus ✨ (@cosmelucero) April 26, 2020
Ripley
It's April 26th (LV-426), when we celebrate everything xenomorph. Happy #AlienDay, everyone! #LV426 pic.twitter.com/gsvINS23gL— Paul (@PaulHolliwoode) April 26, 2020
Alien vs. Predator
#AlienDay Aliens need some relaxation too pic.twitter.com/Gp8cJvarte— ♫ Adriano&Paulina ♫ (@keet0007) April 26, 2020
