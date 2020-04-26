Alien: Blackout Is Free for Alien Day

✖

In celebration of Alien Day, the video game Alien: Blackout from D3 Go! is currently free for an extremely limited time. Alien: Blackout, if you're not familiar, is an Alien: Isolation spinoff mobile video game that follows Amanda Ripley, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, and her crew as they attempt to evade the Xenomorph between the movies Alien and Aliens.

Released early last year, Blackout largely made headlines at the time for the teasing of it making folks think a direct sequel to Alien: Isolation was in the works. Instead, Blackout was revealed to be a mobile title spinoff where players manipulate a holgraphic map and power to escape the eponymous alien aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station. Even if you were bummed at the time, "free" is an extremely agreeable price for the mobile video game.

Still haven’t tested your skills to outsmart the Xenomorph in Alien: Blackout? Get the mobile game for FREE today (April 26) in celebration of Alien Day! Available on the App Store and Google Play now: https://t.co/3BNokVdPBM #AlienDay2020 pic.twitter.com/FJ57PmnfiL — Alien: Blackout (@AlienBlackout) April 26, 2020

Alien Day, if you're not familiar, is basically a yearly celebration on April 26th (4/26) that draws its date from the designation of the moon on which multiple entries of the franchise take place or mention, LV-426. It's become a day to celebrate for fans, with various official announcements and reveals often taking place on April 26th. In 2017, for example, a prologue for Alien: Covenant was shared on Alien Day.

What do you think of Alien: Blackout? Have you had a chance to play it yet? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how D3 Go! describes Alien: Blackout:

"The terror of Alien is brought to life in Alien: Blackout. Try to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph as it tirelessly hunts you and the crew. Outsmart the perfect hunter by making perilous choices. Players must rely on the damaged controls of the space station or risk sacrificing crew members to avoid deadly contact, permanently altering the outcome of the game."

Alien Blackout is currently available -- for free -- for iOS, Android, and Amazon devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Alien: Blackout right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.