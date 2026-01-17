All 5 Movies in This $3.3Bn Fantasy Franchise Are Trending on HBO Right Now, 14 Years After It Ended

It’s been nearly 15 years since the final film in this massively popular franchise made its way into theaters, and it’s no less popular now than it was then. In fact, it might even be more popular now, with the films, as well as the books they were based on, having had their very own renaissance thanks to TikTok bringing them back into the center of the pop culture conversation.

We could only be talking about Twilight, the YA vampire romance series that took the world by storm. And now, all 5 movies in the franchise are holding spots in the back half of HBO Max‘s Top 10, according to the FlixPatrol Top 10 Streaming list. The movies center around teenager Bella Swan, who, after moving to Forks, Washington, to live with her father, meets a family of vampires, and falls irrevocably in love with one of them. The series runs the gamut of the supernatural, with the second film, New Moon, introducing the wolf shifters of the Quilluette tribe, as well as the vampire governing body known as the Volturi (of which none other than Jamie Campbell Bower of Vecna fame is a member).

There’s An Endearing Sort of Legacy to the Films

Rewatching Twilight in 2025 with a fully formed adult brain requires a different sort of lens to enjoy it as it did back in the mid-aughts when the books and movies were at their zenith. But one user on Letterboxd summed it up perfectly: “This movie rules. Every Edward line is so much better when you pretend he’s just the weird lanky guy at your high school that makes everybody nervous and does Dragon Ball Z charge-up moves when he thinks no one’s watching. The DP showed up day one and said, ‘If I have to use a tripod, I will f*cking kill myself.’ The credits roll on the most inexplicable possible Radiohead needle drop. It’s a 10/10 for me. I’m having the time of my life. Genuinely believe it’s a universally-enjoyable watch.” And you know what, they’re right.

The reviews for the rest of the films are equally as real, valid, and unhinged. About New Moon, one viewer says, “I think Bella’s depressed ass looking out a window for months because her super attractive vampire boyfriend left her is something we can all relate to.” Another gave the third film, Eclipse, 5 stars, saying, “Quentin Tarantino wishes he could create something as masterful and impactful as this.”

Have you re-binged the entire Twilight Saga yet? Let us know your favorite moments in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forums to see what other fans are saying.